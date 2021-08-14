Gamecocks starting QB Luke Doty is injured. Here’s what we know

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty The State

South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty injured his foot in Friday’s practice, The State confirmed Saturday.

Doty was meeting with doctors on Saturday to confirm the severity of the injury, a source close to the program confirmed.

Mike Uva of WACH Fox reported that Dory’s foot was stepped on.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to scrimmage Saturday afternoon, with head coach Shane Beamer meeting with the media sometime after 5 p.m.

Doty completed 43 of 71 passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during a sporadic first season in Columbia. Under head coach Will Muschanp last fall, Doty split time between quarterback and receiver before earning two starts under center.

Doty previously missed time his junior year of high school with an ankle injury that kept him out of Myrtle Beach’s state championship appearance.

With Doty sidelined, St. Francis transfer Jason Brown should take the reins at quarterback. Brown began the spring as the fourth-string signal caller but had been taking reps with the second team offense as fall camp opened up.

Brown appeared in 18 games during his time at St. Francis and completed 253 of 411 pass attempts (61.6 percent) for 3,124 with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

South Carolina’s only other scholarship quarterback outside of Brown and Doty is freshman Colten Gauthier. Gauthier arrived on campus in January and has earned rave reviews from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

USC is set to open its season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.

— THIS IS A BREAKING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED