Practice 1 observations: Doty reps as QB1, Kevin Harris limited as USC opens camp

South Carolina football quarterback Luke Doty at the Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 practice.

The South Carolina football team held its first preseason practice for the 2021 season on Friday. Here are a few takeaways from the early portion that was open to media viewing.

▪ The media took a first glimpse at the Gamecocks’ first-team offense, which featured Luke Doty at quarterback. Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks ran with the first team at receiver. Nick Muse and Jaheim Bell repped at tight end.

Doty took first snaps with one group while freshman Colten Gauthier took snaps with a second group on the opposite end of the field. Jason Brown and Connor Jordan took the next snaps.

The drill mostly featured outside runs near the goal line. Doty completed the lone pass thrown to Josh Vann.

▪ The first-string offensive line included Dylan Wonnum at left tackle, Jovaughn Gwyn at left guard, Eric Douglas at center, Jaylen Nichols at right guard and Jazston Turnetine at right tackle.

▪ Kevin Harris dressed out in a regular jersey Friday, but went inside during the viewing period. South Carolina’s leading running back is recovering from back surgery. As Shane Beamer noted Thursday at the Gamecocks’ media day, Harris, Cam Smith (foot) did not practice Friday, along with offensive lineman Jakai Moore, running back Bruce Staley and tight end Patrick Reedy.

▪ Dakereon Joyner, Juju McDowell, Rico Powers and Josh Vann returned kicks during Friday’s practice.

▪ Walk-on quarterback Jake Helfrich also practiced on Friday. Helfrich previously dealt with a heart issue over the offseason.

▪ Tight end or wide receiver? In the media viewing portion, transfer E.J. Jenkins warmed up with and practiced with the tight ends Friday. He’s been working out at both positions, coaches have said. Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey work with his group in various ball security drills.

▪ Two Gamecock football greats were among those watching Friday’s workout: defensive end Carl Hill and quarterback Tommy Suggs. Shane Beamer’s family also was in attendance.

Next practice

The Gamecocks practice every morning through Tuesday before getting a day off Wednesday. There are 24 practices scheduled before the Sept. 4 season opener against Eastern Illinois.

— The State’s Ben Portnoy and Dwayne McLemore contributed