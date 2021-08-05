Scott Wingo is back! Gamecock great joins USC coaching staff

USC second baseman Scott Wingo addresses a crowd of over 11,000 fans at the Colonial Life Arena during a celebration for winning the 2011 national championship. The State file photo

The South Carolina baseball team will turn to a familiar face to fill its coaching staff vacancy.

Former Gamecock Scott Wingo — a standout player on USC’s back-to-back national championship teams — has accepted a volunteer coaching position at USC, the school announced Thursday.

Wingo most recently served as a volunteer assistant with Notre Dame for the last two seasons. He’ll join a new-look coaching staff at USC that just introduced new pitching coach Justin Parker from Indiana and new recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet from Texas A&M.

“I am honored and humbled that Coach Kingston is giving me the opportunity to come back to the University of South Carolina,” Wingo said in an official release. “I consider the University of South Carolina my home and look forward to working with this coaching staff and the student-athletes to bring back a national championship to Columbia. Go Gamecocks!”

Wingo’s addition comes on the heels of nine-year assistant Stuart Lake’s announcement that he will be leaving baseball to pursue other interests. Lake is the third assistant to leave head coach Mark Kingston’s staff this offseason, with former pitching coach Skylar Meade taking the head coaching job at Troy and former recruiting coordinator Trip Couch joining the staff at Arizona.

Wingo was a career .264 hitter in four seasons with the Gamecocks. He was named captain his senior year and earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the College World Series after his clutch hitting helped fuel the Gamecocks’ second straight national title win.

Drafted in the 11th round by the Dodgers in the 2011 MLB Draft, Wingo spent three seasons in professional baseball before returning to USC in 2015 to serve as a student assistant.

“I am thrilled to announce that Scott Wingo will be coming home,” Kingston said in a prepared statement. “He is what this program is all about. A proven winner, over achiever, and someone who cares deeply about Gamecock baseball. It is important to me to embrace the history of this program and Scott played here during our greatest era. His return will positively impact our staff and players, and I’m proud to bring back an all-time fan favorite!”