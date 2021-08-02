Top basketball prospect Julian Phillips narrows school list to 10, including one in SC

Julian Phillips isn’t ready to make his college choice yet, but has narrowed down his choices.

The Blythewood four-star basketball standout announced his top 10 schools on Monday. In-state school Clemson is in the mix, along with Alabama, Kansas, LSU, Florida State, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida, Virginia and Southern Cal.

UCLA and Tennessee are the most recent offers for Phillips. They offered him last month.

“It has been fun process and real different, having to be on the phone all the time and stuff,” Phillips told The State on Sunday about the recruiting process. “But it is good hearing from coaches that are interested in your game.”

Phillips took official visits this summer to Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Wake Forest, and said that he plans to take more in the fall. He said he hopes to make a decision before his high school season starts in November.

Phillips attended this weekend’s Hoopship Elite camp put on by Columbia native and Utah Jazz player Jarrell Brantley. The camp featured some of the top players in the Palmetto State.

“Me and my family have had a great time at all of them,” Phillips said of the visits. “I thank the coaches for bringing me out. All of them showed me what they have recruited me and why they want me, what it is like on their campus and what the school has to offer. I had a great time visiting all the schools.”

While Phillips doesn’t know where he wants to go yet for his college career, he does know what he is looking for in a prospective school.

“I just want to go where the best fit is and where I can go and play my freshman year,” he said. ““I want to be at a school that will help me develop my game. The ultimate goal is to be an NBA player, so I want a school that will develop my game for the next level. I want a good academic school as well. One day the ball will stop bouncing, and I will have to fall back on my education, so I want a school that will set me up for my life after basketball as well.”

The 6-foot-8 forward has been on the recruiting radar since his freshman year and Phillips, a two-time all-state selection, is a consensus Top 30 prospect by 247Sports Composite, ESPN and Rivals.

Phillips is a versatile forward and has improved on his shooting skills. He is a three-time all-state selection and had a big summer on the AAU circuit playing with Upward Stars.

247Sports recruiting analyst Eric Bossi said Phillips is an excellent fit in today’s basketball with his ability to handle the ball at his size and improvement on his jump shot over the last few years.

“He’s pretty much always been highly ranked in the top 30 to 40 range,” Bossi wrote of Phillips. “Now, all of the pieces are falling into place and he’s proving exactly why he’s always been so highly regarded.”

Phillips said he worked hard this summer getting better working on his shooting with his trainer Christian Savage, the former Ridge View assistant who is now at Keenan, and it showed during the final live recuiting period of the summer.

Phillips said he looks up to pattern his game after NBA players like Jayson Tatum, Paul George and Tobias Harris. All thoose players have a strong iniside and outside games in addition to handling the ball.

“We worked on my shooting and that is something I took very serious,” Phillips said. “Coming into July, I shot the ball really well this summer. Hats off to coach Sav, coach Curt Wheeler (AAU coach) and coach Leonard for helping me.

“I try to play as hard as I can and don’t take any plays off I think I am a versatile forward and can play inside and out.”