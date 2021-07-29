Got a hunch how Doty, Harris and the Gamecocks will do in 2021? Place your bets

College football betting odds for the 2021 season are rolling in.

Odds-makers over at SportsBettingDime.com released regular-season projections this week for South Carolina and all other Power 5 conference schools. Check out some over/under projections below.

▪ Over/Under Wins: 3.5

— Note: South Carolina’s win total has moved up and down the last five years. The Gamecocks won two games in 2020, four in 2019, seven in 2018, nine in 2017 and six in 2016.

▪ Odds to win the SEC: +25000 (250/1)

— Note: USC has never won the SEC championship in football.

▪ Odds to play in the SEC Championship game: +9500 (95/1)

— Note: The Gamecocks have played in one SEC championship game. They lost 56-17 to Auburn in 2010.

▪ Heisman odds for QB Luke Doty: +75000 (750/1)

— Note: South Carolina has produced one Heisman Trophy winner. Running back George Rogers took home the prize in 1980.

▪ RB Kevin Harris over/under rushing yards: 1,198.5

— Note: Harris totaled 1,138 yards on the ground in last year’s 10-game season. George Rogers holds the all-time regular-season rushing record at USC, finishing with 1,781 yards in his Heisman season.

▪ TE Nick Muse over/under receiving yards: 675.5

— Note: Muse finished last season with 425 receiving yards in 10 games, averaging 42.5 yards per game and 14.2 per catch. Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known he’ll involve tight ends in the Gamecocks’ new offense.

▪ Luke Doty over/under passing yards: 1,952.5

— Note: All USC passers combined threw 1,872 yards across last year’s 10-game season. Jake Bentley totaled 2,953 yards in the 2018 regular season, his best year in Columbia. He passed for 2,555 yards in 2017. Ryan Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards in 2019.

▪ Luke Doty over/under passing TDs: 15.5

— Note: The Gamecocks accumulated only eight passing touchdowns in all of 2020, and Doty threw two of them. Bentley completed the most touchdowns of the last five seasons by a longshot in 2018, finishing the regular season with 27. Bentley’s next best mark was 16 scores in 2017.

SEC football/over-under win totals for 2021