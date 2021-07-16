Kofi Cockburn is staying at Illinois for his junior season, a huge boost for the defending Big Ten Tournament champions

In the biggest news of a roller-coaster offseason for Illinois basketball, All-America center Kofi Cockburn announced Friday he’s staying in Champaign for his junior season.

In a one-minute video posted on Twitter, Cockburn talked about building upon last season’s success.

“Champaign became my home and Illinois basketball became my family,” he said in the video. “I will never forget what these three last years have meant to me as a person and a player. But it’s time to move forward. It’s time to put the past in the past and take the next step.”

The 7-foot Cockburn withdrew his name from the NBA draft July 6 but kept it in the NCAA transfer portal, which allowed him to talk to other schools or remain at Illinois.

In an interview with ESPN the same day, Cockburn said Kentucky — where former Illini assistant coach Orlando Antigua, Cockburn’s primary recruiter at Illinois, is now on staff — was a “serious option.” But The Athletic reported Wednesday that talks between Cockburn and the Wildcats never escalated and that Florida State was his main suitor besides Illinois.

Retaining Cockburn — a consensus second-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore — gives coach Brad Underwood five of the top eight scorers back from the 2020-21 team that went 24-7, won the Big Ten Tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

All-America guard Ayo Dosunmu entered the NBA draft as expected, reserve big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili also bypassed his senior season to turn pro, and guard Adam Miller — who started every game as a freshman — transferred to LSU. Illinois also lost Antigua and fellow assistant coach Chin Coleman to Kentucky as well as seldom-used big man Jermaine Hamlin, who transferred to Eastern Illinois.

On the plus side, senior guards Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams opted to return to Illinois — taking advantage of the NCAA granting all 2020-21 athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and Underwood added a pair of transfers in Utah guard Alfonso Plummer and Florida forward Omar Payne.

They’ll team with Cockburn, sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo — the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year — and senior wing Jacob Grandison to give the Illini a veteran core in 2021-22.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Kofi remain a Fighting Illini and add the nation’s top player to our lineup,” Underwood said in a statement. “Kofi has been thorough during every step of his process, from exploring professional opportunities to making the decision to return to college. He has played a major role in our success the last two years and has more individual and team goals to achieve this season. Kofi will have the chance to expand new aspects of his game while continuing to be a dominant inside force on both ends of the floor.”

Cockburn led the Big Ten in rebounding (9.5 per game) and field-goal percentage (65.4%) last season and was fifth in scoring (17.7 ppg). He told ESPN he plans to work on his midrange game and passing ability to improve his NBA draft stock.