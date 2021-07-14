Gamecocks tailback Kevin Harris wins ‘South Carolina’s Heisman’ for 2020 season

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris earned another piece of hardware on Wednesday.

USC announced that Harris has been awarded the 2020 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy honoring the top college football player in South Carolina or natives of the Palmetto State.

Harris rushed for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise forgetful 2-8 year that saw head coach Will Muschamp fired midway through the season. Harris notched five 100-yard games, two 200-yard games and recorded a single-game school record five touchdowns against Ole Miss in 2020.

The Georgia native earned a first team All-SEC performer from the Associated Press and second team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches and Phil Steele for his efforts.

The Blanchard-Rogers trophy will be awarded to Harris by former South Carolina star and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers at the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony on July 22.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars this spring, received the 2019 edition of the award.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after 1945 Heisman winner Doc Blanchard and Rogers.

Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winners

2020 — RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina

2019 — QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2018 — RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

2017 — QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

2016 — QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2015 — QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2014 — DE Vic Beasley, Clemson

2013 — QB Tajh Boyd, Clemson