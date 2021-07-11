College Sports
Top 10 Major League Baseball salaries this year of players with SC ties
A list of the top 10 annual salaries from players with South Carolina ties. Salaries based on the USA Today database and sportstrac. Salaries don’t include deferred payments and incentive clauses
Jackie Bradley Jr. salary: $13 million
- SC connection: University of South Carolina
- MLB team: Milwaukee Brewers
- Note: Bradley is in his ninth season in the majors, his first in the National League. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.
Jordan Lyles salary: $8 million
- SC connection: Hartsville High School
- MLB team: Texas Rangers
- Note: The pitcher is with his seventh major league team and is 5-5 overall this season.
Whit Merrifield salary: $7.25 million
- SC connection: University of South Carolina
- MLB team: Kansas City Royals
- Note: Merrifield led the majors in hits in 2018 and 2019 and was named to his second All-Star Game on Saturday.
Brad Miller salary: $3.5 million
- SC connection: Clemson University
- MLB team: Philadelphia Phillies
- Note: Miller is in his second stint with the Phillies and hit his 100th career homer in May of this year. He hit three homers against the Cubs on July 8.
Brett Gardner salary: $2.85 million
- SC connection: Holly Hill High School/College of Charleston
- MLB team: New York Yankees
- Note: Gardner has won a World Series championship (2009), been an All-Star (2015) and won a Gold Glove (2016) during his career. This year, Gardner became the 14th Yankees position player to play 14 or more consecutive seasons with the club.
Jordan Montgomery salary: $2.13 million
- SC connection: University of South Carolina
- MLB team: New York Yankees
- Note: Montgomery is 3-4 with 17 starts this year. The 17 starts are Montgomery’s most in a season since 2017.
Emilio Pagan salary: $1.57 million
- SC connection: JL Mann High School
- MLB team: San Diego Padres
- Note: Pagan is with his fourth major league team and had a career-high 20 saves with Tampa Bay in 2019.
Chris Owings salary: $1 million
- SC connection: Gilbert High School
- MLB team: Colorado Rockies
- Note: Was the National League Rookie of Month in 2014 with Arizona. Owings spent most of this season on injured list before being activated on June 22.
Christian Walker salary: $619,300
- SC connection: University of South Carolina
- MLB team: Arizona Diamondbacks
- Note: Hit a career-high 29 homers with 73 RBIs in 2019 and led all first baseman in assists that year.
Taylor Weidener salary: $583,400
- SC connection: University of South Carolina
- MLB team: Arizona Diamondbacks
- Note: Made his MLB debut last year with Arizona. Was activated from injured list this week and is 1-0 and holds a 2.63 ERA in 24 innings this season.
