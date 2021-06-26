Under-the-radar receiver from SC commits to Gamecocks

Clarendon Hall’s Kylic Korton committed to South Carolina on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Submitted Photo

Kylic Horton went from unknown prospect to South Carolina commit in a matter of a couple of months.

Horton, who plays for 8-man Clarendon Hall football program, verbally committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks on Saturday. He was the third USC commit for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, joining Kansas transfer Karon Prunty and Cason Henry.

The 6-foot-4 Horton is being recruited as a receiver and attended a USC camp earlier this month. He ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and picked up an offer from Gamecocks receiving coach Justin Stepp.

After the Gamecocks’ offer Horton picked up offers from Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina and took visits to all three places but went ahead and made his commitment to USC.