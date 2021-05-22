Gamecocks rally but fall short against Vols as Tennessee takes series

Junior right-hander Thomas Farr TheBigSpur / Pool photo

And now, South Carolina waits.

With a chance at likely securing NCAA regional hosting privileges Saturday and an outside opportunity at shifting their Southeastern Conference Tournament seed up a line, the No. 21-ranked Gamecocks (33-20, 16-14 SEC) fell to No. 4 Tennessee (42-14, 20-10 SEC) 5-4 in both teams’ final regular season contest of the year.

“Real proud of this group,” USC head coach Mark Kingston said. “They battled hard and wanted to win this game very badly. We just we fell that one hit short.”

After blasting a go-ahead home run Friday night, South Carolina leadoff man Brady Allen sent the 5,028 in attendance at Founders Park into a tizzy once more with a roped solo homer on the first pitch he saw Saturday that landed well onto the left-centerfield concourse.

The Gamecocks, thought, followed in line with the struggles of days and weeks past, failing to move runners for the bulk of Saturday.

South Carolina whiffed on its first three opportunities with runners in scoring position. Tennessee, by contrast, went 3 for 4 in such situations. The Gamecocks also started the matinee a meager 1 for 6 on advancement opportunities and 1 for 4 on leadoff chances.

Allen’s homer aside, Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell was razor sharp early. He retired 11 of the 13 batters he faced between the third and sixth innings.

Tidwell finished his afternoon allowing just six hits and striking out six on just 89 pitches in seven innings of work.

“He combined 96-97 (miles per hour) with control,” Kingston said. “That makes it tough on hitters at this level.”

Opposite Tennessee’s largely electric starter, South Carolina junior Thomas Farr was surgical in his command — finding the zone with 30 of his first 46 pitches and 68-of-104 overall — but the Volunteers forced him to battle.

Liam Spence’s opening at-bat of the day lasted 10 pitches. Tennessee five-hole hitter Evan Russell struck out on seven pitches in the second. Two batters later Pete Derkay drove home a run with a single following an eight-pitch engagement.

Following an efficient 12-pitch third inning, Farr surrendered his second run of the afternoon when Jordan Beck smoked a double down the third base line after a presumed double-play ball off Luc Lipcius’ bat skipped past shortstop Michael Robinson.

Tennessee’s Connor Pavolony then promptly delivered an early effort at a knockout blow with a rocketed three-run homer to center field to put the visiting Volunteers ahead 5-1 through four.

“The key for him is to is to find that knockout breaking ball that he has had at times this year,” Kingston explained of Farr’s difficulties Saturday. “When he has that then he’s a big time guy and when he doesn’t have that breaking ball and he’s got to get by with the fastball and change up it’s harder for him.”

After slogging through the early innings at the dish, South Carolina briefly solved Tidwell’s puzzle. Singles from Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster put runners on first and second to chase Tennessee’s starter.

Gamecocks long-ball aficionado Wes Clarke then did his thing, ripping a double down into left field to score the first run of the inning. Josiah Sightler followed suit, legging out an infield single to score another.

South Carolina’s final tally of the spurt came when David Mendham knobbed a ball down the third base line that allowed Clarke to reach home.

Jeff Heinrich gave the Gamecocks one last breath of life with a leadoff double in the ninth. Tennessee reliever Sean Hunley then slammed the door shut, striking out the next three batters he faced.

Postgame, Kingston remained upbeat regarding South Carolina’s hosting chances. He raved on their strength of schedule and the number of top-five teams its faced this year.

For the final time in the 2021 regular season, Kingston offered the selection committee one last elevator pitch.

“We’re battle tested, we’re hardened,” he said. “Once the postseason starts, now it’s a matter of trying to take advantage of all those lessons.”

Next USC baseball game

The Gamecocks head to Hoover, Alabama this week for the SEC baseball tournament. Game time and opponent are to be determined.