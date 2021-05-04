College Sports

South Carolina baseball game against North Florida postponed

South Carolina’s baseball game against North Florida will be moved.

Due to weather heading toward the Columbia area Tuesday, South Carolina officials announced that the Gamecocks’ meeting with North Florida initially scheduled for 7 p.m. will now be played Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Coach Mark Kingston’s squad heads into the week after being swept by Ole Miss in Oxford over the weekend. The Gamecocks also dropped two out of three games to No. 1 Arkansas at Founders Park the week prior.

South Carolina is currently ranked No. 19 by D1Baseball.com and on the precipice of being one of 16 teams selected to host a NCAA regional.

Regional hosts are slated to be selected next week after South Carolina hosts No. 4 Mississippi State.

Profile Image of Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy is The State’s South Carolina Gamecocks football beat writer. He’s a five-time Associated Press Sports Editors award honoree and has earned recognition from the Mississippi Press Association and the National Sports Media Association. Portnoy previously covered Mississippi State for the Columbus Commercial Dispatch and Indiana football for the Journal Gazette in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
