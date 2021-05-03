USC basketball commit still intends to join Gamecocks. He just doesn’t know when

Carlous Williams committed to South Carolina and Frank Martin on Aug. 26, and he did so knowing he wasn’t going to sign in November. He wanted to wait until April 26 to sign as a way honoring his grandfather on his birthday.

But the 6-foot-5 Williams didn’t sign yet, though he remains committed to the Gamecocks.

“Everything is still good with them,” Williams said. “This is about me and eligibility, me qualifying. I should be able to get it done, but if I don’t I’ll probably end up going to a prep school and then go to South Carolina. They’re talking to me about Brewster Academy (New Hampshire), the one (Gamecock signee) Devin Carter is at.”

Williams said his school year ends May 17, so he’ll know around that time if he got the grades needed to join USC now. He said he’s been in regular contact with Gamecock assistant Bruce Shingler and believes he’s still a take for them if he’s academically eligible.

“I just need two classes,” Williams said. “I just need to pass them.”

Williams said he was told he could join the Gamecocks this year as an academic redshirt. But that would mean sitting out the season, and he said he’d rather go the prep school route than be at USC and not play if it comes to that.

Williams said he averaged around 15 points and 11 rebounds per game this past season, but it wasn’t a good season for him at all.

“It all started at practice,” Williams said. “I got sick in the third practice. I come in, I get a concussion. And then the next week, I come in and get real high ankle sprain that had me out for six weeks. It was still hurting me throughout the season, so I could never just play to may full potential. This year wasn’t good at all, but we still ended up making it to the Final Four.”

Williams is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 53 power forward nationally, and the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi.