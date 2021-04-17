South Carolina storms back in final inning to even series with LSU

Baseball vs South Carolina Photo by: Rebecca Warren SEC pool

In the series opener against LSU on Thursday, South Carolina baseball waited until the final inning to score a run, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the loss.

In the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, the No. 11 Gamecocks once more took their time to get going offensively. This time, however, they didn’t just score once in the final frame — they poured it on to seize the lead and the 4-2 win in the abbreviated seven-inning contest

Sophomore second baseman Braylen Wimmer and junior outfielder Brady Allen both hit two-run doubles in the seventh, tying and then putting USC ahead, respectively. All told, the Gamecocks put up four of their seven total hits in the final inning, bursting out of a slump that had seen them tally just one run in the previous 15 innings.

Up until that pivotal inning, LSU redshirt junior starter A.J. Labas had been in firm control, escaping jams in the first and second innings and then cruising through the rest of the game until giving up back-to-back singles to open the seventh. He was then replaced by senior Devin Fontenot, who gave up the crucial hits to Wimmer and Allen.

On the other side of things, USC’s pitching went through the exact opposite, getting off to a rough start before settling in and shutting down the Tigers to close out the win.

Senior right-handed starter Brannon Jordan gave up one run each in the first and second, with walks coming back to haunt him. In the first, a two-out scored off a double to left field — the relay home from shortstop George Callil beat the runner trying to score, but sophomore catcher Colin Burgess couldn’t hold on to the ball on the tag.

In the second, the first two Tigers at the plate worked at-bats Jordan to the tune of two walks on 18 combined pitches. After that, a soft line drive fell in in front of Josiah Sightler in left to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly scored a run.

But after that, Jordan ground his way through two scoreless innings, and relievers Andrew Peters and Brett Kerry came on to throw three shutout innings, claiming the win and save, respectively.

The teams were to face off again later Saturday afternoon in a game to decide the series winner.

NEXT USC BASEBALL GAME

Who: No. 11 South Carolina vs. LSU

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alex Box, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN