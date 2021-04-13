‘Sky’s the limit for’ former walk-on seeing plenty of action this spring in USC secondary

Jaylan Foster has been busier than usual at South Carolina football practice this spring.

The former walk-on and part-time starter last season has been a fixture in the Gamecocks’ secondary so far as a starter at free safety in Clayton White’s 4-2-5 defense.

“Besides my freshman year (at Gardner-Webb), this is way more reps than I have ever had,” Foster said Monday. “I’m still trying to get used to it and trying to take care of my body both on and off the field.

“You get a chance to see the things you do good and things you do bad. Work on those bad things so when game day comes, you don’t have any weaknesses.”

Foster isn’t minding the extra reps, especially as he tries to learn the new defense and get used to defensive backs coach Torrian Gray’s coaching style. The S.C. native said the Gamecocks’ defense is a lot more aggressive than in the past under the previous coaching staff.

“This defense, there’s a lot of free play, a lot of roaming, freedom to make plays,” Foster said. “A lot of it is just reading the quarterback and reading the offensive line, doing things like that — reacting and making plays.”

Foster is one of USC’s sixth-year seniors returning, and his experience helps at one of the thinnest position groups on the roster. South Carolina’s secondary was hit hard by transfers, players headed to the NFL and spring injuries. A few newcomers to the secondary — including freshman signee La’Dareyen Craig, Georgia Military’s Isaiah Norris and Assumption College transfer Carlins Platel — won’t enroll until this summer.

Foster walked on to South Carolina after a strong first season at Gardner-Webb University, where was named 2016 Big South Conference Freshman of the Year. He worked on the USC scout team in 2017 while sitting out because of NCAA transfer rules.

Foster appeared in three games each of the next two seasons before breaking through last season.

The former Boiling Springs High standout was put on scholarship last fall and appeared in all 10 games, making five starts. Foster was fourth on the team with 43 tackles.

“I feel like I have a lot of ball left to play,” Foster said. “But is a great feeling, knowing that all the hard work I put in is starting to pay off. I just got to keep putting in more work because the sky’s the limit for me.”