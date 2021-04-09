SC native, former Gamecock Trae Hannibal lands at new school

Former South Carolina guard Trae Hannibal has found a new home.

The sophomore guard announced on Instagram on Friday that he has committed to Murray State to play for head coach Matt McMahon.

Hannibal was the first player from Frank Martin’s team to enter his name into the transfer portal on March 30. Fellow guard T.J. Moss and forwards Jalyn McCreary and Justin Minaya have also entered the portal, with Minaya declaring for the NBA draft process, well.

“First, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love,” Hannibal said on Instagram. “Secondly, I want to say thank you to the schools who reached out to me during this process. After speaking with Coach McMahon and his staff, I am 110% committed to Murray State University.”

A local recruit who starred at Hartsville High, Hannibal played off the bench in 20 games for South Carolina this season, often spelling Seventh Woods and Jermaine Couisnard at point guard. A burly, physical 6-foot-3, 220-pound guard, Hannibal averaged six points per game this season and shot 43.8% from the field.

Ironically, Hannibal’s replacement at USC could end up being former Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr., who announced his commitment to Martin and the Gamecocks this week.

After rumors to the contrary, Martin will remain in Columbia, with the university’s board of trustees reaching preliminary approval on a two-year contract extension for Martin on Friday morning.