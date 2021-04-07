Frank Martin’s Gamecocks land second transfer this week

George Mason’s AJ Wilson (12) moves the ball on Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. Dayton won 62-55. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) AP

Former George Mason forward A.J. Wilson will transfer to South Carolina, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Wilson is the second transfer Frank Martin’s Gamecocks have added this week, joining former Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr. in Columbia.

“God didn’t bring me this far to only bring me this far,” Wilson tweeted Wednesday. “New home, same goal.”

The South Carolina basketball team has been in flux in recent weeks, with four players entering their names in the transfer portal and three players entering the NBA draft process. Across the country, more than 1,200 Division I players have entered their names into the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Wilson, an experienced 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, could help mitigate the loss of sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary and leading rebounder Justin Minaya, who each entered their names in the transfer portal. Minaya declared for the NBA draft in addition to entering his name in the portal as a graduate transfer.

George Mason’s all-time leader with 212 career blocks, Wilson earned Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team honors this season. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 114 games with the Patriots.

More changes are likely coming for the Gamecocks, who are reshaping their roster for the 2021-22 season. After weeks of rumors, it appears the university won’t make a change at the top, with signs pointing toward Martin remaining head coach. It is unclear if USC will issue a public vote of confidence or announce an extension or re-worked contract.

In recent weeks, guards Trae Hannibal and T.J. Moss each entered the transfer portal. Key starters Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard both entered the NBA draft process without agents, leaving room for a return to USC.

Projecting the 2021-22 Gamecocks

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

TBD

G A.J. Lawson

G Seventh Woods

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Trey Anderson

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott