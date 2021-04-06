Jimmy Lindsey’s top coaching tip for Zacch Pickens is already paying off this spring

Working on fundamentals has been a big emphasis this spring for new South Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey and talented junior Zacch Pickens.

Lindsey called Pickens, the former five-star recruit, a “pleasant surprise” and said he liked what he has witnessed this offseason and so far in spring practice. USC held its fourth practice of the spring Monday after a week off. The Gamecocks will continue to work leading up to the spring game April 24.

“Zacch is very talented,” Lindsey said. “The thing I have challenged him with, from watching film from last year, is just improve his fundamentals. Once he improves the fundamentals of defensive line play, I think he has a chance to be a really good player for us.

“He has all the size, speed and everything you look for in a defensive tackle.”

Some of the fundamentals Lindsey has been emphasizing to Pickens and his fellow defensive linemen are hand skills, foot work and explosion.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Pickens said last week that Lindsey’s approach to technique and fundamentals has been a help to him so far this spring. He said he is starting to see improvement after just a few practices.

“Technique is what I need to work on,” Pickens said. “Coach Lindsey is being very fundamental with me. I am starting to see it in practice.”

Pickens arrived at South Carolina as a highly-touted prospect with a lot of expectations. He was the top defensive tackle in the country and No. 8 overall recruit coming out of T.L. Hanna High School in 2019.

He said last week that he tries not to think about whether or not he has lived up to those expectations. He’s just striving for improvement, he said.

“Trying to keep a positive mind. I am always trying to get better. I am always trying to be a step ahead,” Pickens said. “I am always trying to take that step to be great.”

Pickens played behind future NFL player Javon Kinlaw as a freshman and made seven starts as a sophomore, leading defensive linemen with 35 tackles to go along with one sack.

With Keir Thomas transferring to Florida State, Pickens and Jabari Ellis are expected to be two of the Gamecocks’ workhorses up front in the defensive coordinator Clayton White’s 4-2-5 scheme. Pickens said USC’s new defensive system is more aggressive and could create opportunities to rush the quarterback.

“It allows us to really rush how we want to rush. We are trying to get one on ones here and there and not taking on the double teams. We should come open a lot this year, I hope,” Pickens said.