South Carolina vs Stanford: In-game updates from the NCAA Final Four

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston AP

It’s Final Four time, folks.

No. 1 seeds South Carolina and Stanford battle at 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN) in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winner advances to Sunday’s national championship game.

The State’s Greg Hadley has been in San Antonio for the duration of the tournament. His coverage of the Final Four continues below.

What’s the South Carolina vs Stanford score right now?

Starting lineups

Both South Carolina and Stanford have stuck with the same starting lineups all tournament long. For the Gamecocks, that’s been junior guard Destanni Henderson, sophomore guard Zia Cooke, sophomore guard Brea Beal, junior forward Victaria Saxton and sophomore forward Aliyah Boston.

For Stanford, it’s been fifth-year senior guard Anna Wilson, senior guard Kiana Williams, sophomore guard Haley Jones, junior guard Lexie Hull and freshman forward Cameron Brink. Brink did most of the second half in the Elite Eight after tweaking her leg, but coach Tara VanDerveer sounded cautiously optimistic about her status on Thursday.

Predictions

Stanford is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and the favorite tonight. FiveThirtyEight’s March Madness predictions gives the Cardinal a 66% win probability, while Her Hoop Stats, an advanced analytics website, has it closer, pegging Stanford’s chances at 52%.

On ESPN.com, seven writers were surveyed for their picks, and all seven chose Stanford to win. Over at CBS Sports, analyst Matt Ward also went with the Cardinal. Yahoo Sports’ Benjamin Simon, however, picked the Gamecocks to pull the upset.

Final Four: Gamecocks vs Stanford, what time and channel

What: NCAA tournament Final Four

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 1 seed Stanford

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ESPN