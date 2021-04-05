‘Big body’ EJ Jenkins brings much-needed size to South Carolina receiving group

South Carolina’s EJ Jenkins during the Gamecocks’ March 20, 2021 spring football practice. dmclemore@thestate.com

At 6-foot-7, E.J. Jenkins is known for causing trouble for opposing defenses in high school and in college.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and his staff hope that continues in Jenkins’ first season with the Gamecocks. The St. Francis University (Pennsylvania) senior transfer has made a big impression on the coaches and teammates during the offseason and the first two weeks of spring practice.

“That boy E.J. is a big body right there,” Gamecocks receiver Jalen Brooks said Thursday. “He is a hard worker. Ever since he has come to campus, he has been coming running extra routes. And even when we were doing things with no football, he has been trying to learn the plays.

“He brings a taller aspect to the offense and is a well all-around player.”

Jenkins has been showing off his versatility so far, getting reps at both receiver and tight end. He said playing tight end is a new experience, and learning things such as blocking schemes has been a challenge.

Jenkins has gotten some help from USC veterans such as Nick Muse, the team’s starting tight end last season, about playing the position. He is confident he can contribute at either spot.

“Playing tight end or receiver, it’s a matchup nightmare,” Jenkins said. “I’m learning both positions. ... It’s really been coming along well and I’m just being a student of the game and can’t wait to learn more.

“The way the offense is looking, playmakers are going to get the ball. Even when there is nothing there, we can make a gain out of it. Us being versatile is going to be really big this season.”

Whether he plays tight end or receiver, Jenkins can expect some extra attention with double coverage. But that’s been the case for most of his high school and college career.

Jenkins told a story Thursday about how one opponent of St. Francis used a defensive lineman to jam him at the line of scrimmage near the goal line — and then he was still double-covered on the play.

“I’ve seen it all,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he models his game after former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson. He watches Johnson’s highlights and tries to get tips on how to be a tall, physical receiver like the 6-foot-5 Johnson was.

Jenkins had 39 catches for 779 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns in 2019 for St. Francis. The Red Flash didn’t have a fall 2020 or spring 2021 season because of COVID-19. That’s when Jenkins and quarterback teammate Jason Brown started to explore options to finish their college career. Jenkins and Brown were also teammates at Chancellor High School in Virginia and wanted to finish their college careers together.

South Carolina reached out to both quickly they entered the transfer portal, and the two committed to the Gamecocks on Jan. 26. They both said it is nice having someone familiar around as they make the transition to the SEC and hope to make an impact with the Gamecocks.

“Everybody is on a clean slate and has the opportunity to step out,” Jenkins said. “You could really tell who has been in their playbook when we are on the field. So we are going to keep building from that and move forward.”