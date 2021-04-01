Gamecock veteran joins Keyshawn Bryant in testing NBA process

South Carolina sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard announced on Instagram Thursday that he has declared for the NBA draft without signing an agent.

He is the second Gamecock to enter his name in the NBA draft process this week after junior Keyshawn Bryant announced his decision on Sunday.

Couisnard broke out as South Carolina’s starting point guard last season as a redshirt freshman but struggled in his second year as a starter, battling various injuries and shooting just 30.2% from the field for the season. Cousinard has started 30 career games for the Gamecocks and has averaged 11.4 points per game.

“I’m so thankful for my family, all of my coaches and teammates, and all of the fans for their support and for helping me get this far in my career on the court,” Couisnard said in an Instagram post.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.