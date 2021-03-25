Former Gamecock Chris Silva being traded to Western Conference squad, reports say

Former South Carolina basketball standout Chris Silva is changing conferences and time zones.

Miami is trading Silva and Moe Harkless to the Sacramento Kings for Nemanja Bjelica, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and other national outlets.

Silva appeared in 11 games this season for Miami and averaged 2.7 points a game.

Silva went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2019 and joined the Heat’s summer league roster. Because of Silva’s work in the summer and training camp, Miami signed him to a two-way contract just days before the start of the regular season.

A few months later, in January 2020, Silva was signed to a three-year contract. Last year, he averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.

Silva was a two-time all-SEC performer at USC and was a member of the Gamecocks’ 2017 Final Four team.

Gamecocks in the NBA

A look at former South Carolina players in the NBA

PJ Dozier, G, Denver Nuggets — Has played in 29 games this season and is averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds a game.

— Traded to Sacramento from Miami Heat on Thursday. Played with Miami for two seasons. Sindarius Thornwell — Signed a 10-day contract with New Orleans Pelicans on March 10 but didn’t sign again. Played in 14 games earlier this season for New Orleans but was released.