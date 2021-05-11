College Sports
Former Gamecock assistant hired to lead Midlands boys basketball program
Former University of South Carolina assistant coach Cypheus Bunton has been named the new boys basketball coach at Spring Valley High School.
The move was made official at Tuesday’s Richland 2 School Board meeting.
Bunton replaces Perry Dozier, who announced his retirement in February after 15 seasons. Bunton, a Kentucky native, was an assistant coach under Dozier the last several years and is a senior deputy and school resource officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Bunton was an assistant coach at USC under Darrin Horn from 2008-10 and then during the 2011-12 season. He was the Gamecocks’ director of player development in 2010-11.
Bunton also coached with Horn at Western Kentucky from 2004-08 and came to Columbia when Horn took the Gamecocks job. Bunton and Horn were college teammates at WKU in the mid-1990s.
As a senior at Western Kentucky, Burnton averaged 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocked shots. He went on to play basketball overseas from 1995-2000 with stops in Finland, Sweden and England.
Bunton’s hire is the first for new Spring Valley athletic director Jeff DiBattisto, who was picked last month to replace retiring AD Tim Hunter. DiBattisto has been Dreher’s AD since 2018.
Spring Valley went 1-9 last season in the COVID-shortened season. The Vikings made the playoffs in 12 of the past 15 seasons and made it to the Class 4A Upper State championship game in 2016 before losing to Byrnes.
Spring Valley is in Class 5A and is one of the biggest schools in the state. The Vikings are in Region 4-5A with Blythewood, Ridge View, Northwestern and Rock Hill.
Bunton will be the second new coach in the region as Northwestern hired Lower Richland’s Caleb Gaither to replace John Bramlett.
Midlands basketball coaching openings
Boys
School — Former Coach — New Coach
Lower Richland — Caleb Gaither — TBA
Spring Valley — Perry Dozier — Cypheus Bunton
Dreher — Daryl Jarvis — TBA
Lugoff-Elgin — Brendan Marcell — TBA
Girls
A.C. Flora — Coral Johnson — Jacob Thompson
Airport — Jacob Thompson — TBA
Gray Collegiate — David Golden — Ashley Bruner
Northside Christian — Lucas Hargrove — Kristen Dickerson Fortenberry
