One of the best: Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston named first team All-American

South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston added yet another accolade to her impressive collection Wednesday, getting named a first team All-American by the Associated Press.

Boston, a sophomore forward, has already been named the SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year, first-team all-SEC and the SEC tournament Most Outstanding Player.

She was also named to ESPN.com’s All-America list earlier this week and is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s top center.

Coming off a historic freshman season in which she took the sport by storm, Boston has upped her production in her second year, increasing her minutes, scoring, rebounding, assists and blocked shots. She’s currently averaging a double-double with 13.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, along with 2.9 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals.

Against Georgia in January, Boston became the first Gamecock to record a triple-double in SEC play and the first to have multiple triple-doubles in her career, putting up 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.

Boston was once again dominant against Georgia in the SEC tournament title game on March 7, tallying 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead South Carolina to its sixth tournament title in seven seasons.

The Gamecocks were named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament this Monday and will open their bid for a Final Four and national championship on Sunday against Mercer.

As a freshman, Boston brought in an impressive awards haul, including National Freshman of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, second-team All-American, first-team all-SEC and the Lisa Leslie Award.

AP ALL-AMERICANS

First Team

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Dana Evans, Louisville

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Second Team

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Charli Collier, Texas

Third Team

Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State

Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA

Kiana Williams, Stanford

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Honorable Mention: Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Katie Benzan, Maryland; Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Lauren Gustin, BYU; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Cece Hooks, Ohio; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Haley Jones, Stanford; N’dea Jones, Texas AM; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Aisha Shepherd, Virginia Tech; Jill Townsend, Gonzaga; Christyn Williams, UConn; Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M; Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

What: NCAA tournament first round

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 16 seed Mercer

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ESPN