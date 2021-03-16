Not much changes when UConn women operate with Chris Dailey in place of Geno Auriemma as the NCAA tournament looms

It came as a “complete shock” to coach Geno Auriemma and the rest of the UConn women’s basketball team that Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before the top-seeded Huskies were set to depart for the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio.

Auriemma will certainly be missed on the sidelines for however long he’s away. The soonest he could rejoin the team would be March 24, so he will miss at least the first two games. But in actuality, there’s perhaps no program or coaching duo better suited to handle a situation like this than UConn with Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Dailey.

Dailey, who arrived in Storrs with Auriemma ahead of the 1985-86 season and is known around the program as “CD,” is the co-architect of UConn women’s basketball. Auriemma’s 1,115 wins and 11 national championships? They’re just as much Dailey’s. Players past and present consistently reiterate that while Auriemma may be the public face of the program, Dailey is as much, sometimes even more, of an influence on their UConn experiences.

They shared the same vision for what Connecticut basketball could be back when they joined forces in 1985 and largely operate with the same values and commitment to excellence. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have slightly different personalities and approaches.

What exactly does that look like on a given day?

“CD’s practices are definitely a lot more efficient,” junior Christyn Williams said. “She’s on a timed schedule. She likes to get in and get out. Coach takes his time. He likes us to get everything right. We go until he says stop. That’s not necessarily the case with CD. It is a lot different.”

If Auriemma is known as a demanding coach, Dailey is up there, too, maybe even more.

“She’s hard if not harder than coach is on us on practice,” redshirt junior Evina Westbrook said.

“We do a lot more running,” Williams said. “It’s tougher with CD running practice.”

“She’s a relentless coach,” junior Olivia Nelson-Ododa added. “Honestly, that’s really the only way I can describe her.”

At the foundation of it all for Dailey is a commitment to the betterment of the Huskies as players, but also as people. She’s known as the program caretaker, the players’ protector from an outside world full of noise, distractions and often negativity. Dailey organizes team-bonding activities, including trivia contests on road trips. Even once players graduate and move onto bigger and better things, she’s always one to check in and make sure they’re taking care of themselves.

“She’s very passionate in the way she coaches,” Nelson-Ododa said. “She wants us to all be successful, especially in a crucial time like this. I just know that we’re going to get 100 percent from her and it’s just a great feeling to have, especially having Coach out.”

Dailey has been in this position before. Entering the 2021 NCAA Tournament, she is 10-0 in games where she’s served as head coach. Those first few wins were in the 1989 Big East Tournament, where Auriemma was serving a suspension and Daily led the Huskies to their first conference tournament title.

“I’m an innocent bystander right now,” Auriemma said. “So I’m just going to sit back and watch them do their thing. CD is undefeated in tournament play. So I don’t think you could get a coach that has a better record in the tournament than she does.”

Auriemma must self-isolate for 10 days before he can rejoin the team, so Dailey and assistant coaches Shea Ralph and Jamelle Elliott — both former Huskies — will guide the team for Sunday’s first-round game against No. 16 High Point, and a likely second-round game Tuesday against No. 8 Syracuse or No. 9 South Dakota State. In addition to Dailey’s 36 years at UConn, Ralph has been in Storrs since 2008 and Elliott first from 1997-2009 and then February 2020 through the present.

“Believe me, if I’m going to worry, I’m going to worry about the other team and the fact they’re really good, and I’m going to worry about ‘are our kids ready mentally to play because it’s their first time?’” Auriemma said. “But I’m not going to worry about whether or not our coaching staff has prepared them and will coach them in a championship manner.”

The feel around the team will certainly be different with Auriemma absent. But among players, the focus remains on relying on their preparation, including what Auriemma has taught them to get them up to this point.

“Nothing really changes,” Westbrook said. “Our mindset doesn’t change. We’re going to practice the same. Prepare the same. Film is going to be the same ... We’ve prepared with him so many times that we know what to do. And he trusts us and he knows that. So I think we’re just excited to get down there.”

UConn players are taught during their time in Storrs that it’s never about one individual, it’s about the team. That applies to basketball and how they go about business on the court. Now more than ever, it also reflects how the Huskies will operate on the sidelines.

“Something that coach was talking about earlier is that we don’t really rely on just one person,” Nelson-Ododa said. “And I think that’s what makes our program special. Even if coach is out, or say the roles were reversed and CD was out, we wouldn’t have to just rely on one person. The fact that she can come in and kind of just pick up right where he left off in practice really speaks volumes.”