Gamecocks pull away from Ole Miss to set up top-5 finale with major SEC implications

It was supposed to mark the very start of SEC play. It wound up being the penultimate contest of the regular season. But finally, South Carolina women’s basketball played Ole Miss on Thursday. It may not have been perfect, but the No. 5 Gamecocks got the result they wanted, keeping their drive for the conference regular season title going with a 68-43 win.

The delayed contest was initially scheduled for Dec. 31 before COVID-19 issues on the Rebels end forced a postponement. Once they finally got on the floor, the Gamecocks imposed their stifling defense on Mississippi, much like they did in their last meeting when Ole Miss scored just two first-half points.

The Rebels shot just 26.2% on Thursday and in one crucial stretch in the second quarter missed 12 consecutive shots. The Gamecocks used that to build an extremely slow-developing 11-2 run that covered the final 7:12 of the first half, putting them comfortably ahead by 13 points at the break. The lead never dipped into single digits in the second half.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Hot and cold Zia

Sophomore guard Zia Cooke has plenty of self-confidence and the ability to hit extremely difficult shots. Early on, that paid dividends for the Gamecocks as she tallied 12 points in the first quarter to nearly outscore Ole Miss’s total of 16 by herself.

Late in that first quarter, though Cooke seemed to lose her shooting touch and missed her next eight attempts from the field. She did finally get one to fall before the halftime break to reach 14 points by halftime, but she needed 16 shots to get there, more than every other Gamecock combined.

Into the second half, Cooke’s struggles continued. She finished with a game-high 17 points but went just 7 of 23 from the field. No other Gamecock had more than seven attempts.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) moves the ball a Ole Miss guard Mimi Reid (2) pressures during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

2. Pushing in the paint

While South Carolina sophomore star Aliyah Boston started Thursday’s contest often ranging towards the perimeter to clear space in the lane, she eventually returned to spend most of her time in her comfort spot in the lane — and there she was met with extremely physical play. Ole Miss forwards Shakira Austin, Iyanla Kitchens and Madison Scott all were extremely aggressive in jockeying for position, and it became a common occurrence for bodies to hit the floor.

Aliyah Boston and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks play Ole Miss on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Unsurprisingly, then, Boston, Kitchens and Scott all wound up with four fouls each. It was the Gamecocks, though, who were able to win the battle overall, outscoring the Rebels 34-20 in the paint and outrebounding them 43-28.

3. Championship Sunday?

With Thursday’s win, the Gamecocks will head into Sunday’s regular season finale with a chance to claim the SEC regular season title. The only team that can take it from them is their opponent — No. 3 Texas A&M. If the Aggies defeat Alabama on the road Thursday night, it will set up a winner-take-all contest in College Station on Sunday afternoon, with the victor taking No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament as well.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 5 South Carolina (19-3, 14-1 SEC) vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (20-1, 11-1 SEC)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Reed Arena, Bryan-College Station, Texas

Watch: ESPN2