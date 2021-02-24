What Frank Martin wants to see from Gamecocks as challenging season winds down

The last time South Carolina played Mississippi State, Frank Martin’s team was trending in an upward direction.

The Gamecocks were coming off a road upset of then-No. 22 Florida, and the COVID-19 woes that had sidelined USC for much of December and January were in the rearview. The Mississippi State game on Feb. 6 marked the start of a three-game homestand — the longest stretch of home games USC had played all season and a chance to build momentum.

But the Gamecocks stumbled in the second half against the Bulldogs, and they’ve spiraled downward ever since, losing five straight games.

“Six games ago, we still had a chance,” Martin said. “I understand we didn’t play real well in a couple games, but when you’re off for seven weeks, what do you expect? But then you saw moments of it against Georgia and saw moments of it at Florida, and there was a glimmer of hope.”

That glimmer has faded for this USC team (5-11, 3-9 SEC) as the Gamecocks prepare to take on the Bulldogs for a second time, on the road, at 7 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network.

The game is one of three left for South Carolina on its regular-season schedule, although it’s possible the team could make up one or more of the three SEC games it lost to COVID-19 postponements. Martin said those discussions to make up a game are taking place, but nothing yet has been settled.

Despite the losing record, Martin said he doesn’t think it’s fair to call this year a “disappointing season.”

“That’s not what our players deserve right now,” Martin said. “.... It just makes no sense to judge this team based on its record right now. And I’m not talking about is it a winning team or a losing team? I think you understand what that is. We’re not a winning team right now. But as these young guys are trying to deal with a pandemic, a crazy moment in time, the societal issues, all the things that have been thrown at them, we’re trying to figure it out.”

COVID-19 has affected the Gamecocks in direct ways: The team shut down three separate times, Martin tested positive for the virus twice, starting center Alanzo Frink played just three games all year. But the problems that have ailed South Carolina during this recent five-game stretch haven’t been virus-related.

Both Martin and the players themselves have pointed to a lack of effort and physicality — especially on the defensive end. The Gamecocks have allowed 93 points in back-to-back games. The last time USC allowed 90-plus points in consecutive games was on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 of 1966.

In recent weeks, players have held multiple team meetings discussing the need to play with more aggression.

“It’s a void on our team right now, and that’s the reason why everyone scores 90, 95 (points) against us,” Martin said. “Personally, I’m tired of hearing players talk about it. And I told our team the other day — they’ve had seven, eight team meetings — team meetings are held by teams that don’t win. That’s who has team meetings.”

Martin said what he hopes to see out of USC during these final games is a renewed sense of resolve and a toughness that has been lacking most of the season. From a personnel standpoint, the team should be close to full health, with guard Jermaine Couisnard (ankle) returning to practice this week after missing two games. But where will the effort level be?

In the first game of USC’s losing streak, the Bulldogs bullied USC with physical play and hard screening, opening up easy looks for guard D.J. Stewart, who scored 29 points.

The Gamecocks will have to fight through contact to have any chance. They know that. They’ve talked about it. Now’s the time for action.

“Anybody can talk,” Martin said. “Leadership is connecting actions and words. If your words and your actions don’t connect, then that’s not leadership, that’s hollow. And we’re trying to find that identity, that consistency, that resolve. And that’s all I’ve been pushing for here for the last three, four weeks. And unfortunately we’re still scrambling trying to find all that.”

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (5-11, 3-9 SEC) at Mississippi State (12-11, 6-8)

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Watch: SEC Network