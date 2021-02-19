Michigan-Michigan State to end season with back-to-back matchups

Michigan and Michigan State will end the regular season with consecutive games against each other.

The Wolverines announced Friday night that they will make up three of the five games that were postponed by the athletic department's two-week pause.

Michigan will play Iowa on Feb. 25 on 7 p.m. (ESPN); Illinois on March 2 at 7 p.m. (ESPN) and MSU on March 4 at a time to be determined (ESPN).

The Wolverines' regular-season finale is against the Spartans on March 7 at the Breslin Center.

Michigan is currently ranked third, with a 15-1 record and a 10-1 record in Big Ten play. The Wolverines sit atop the conference standings. The updated schedule means Michigan will play 17 out of 20 conference games.

Michigan's remaining schedule

Sunday: at Ohio State, 1 p.m., CBS

Thursday: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 27: at Indiana, noon, Fox

March 2: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN

March 4: vs. Michigan State, TBA, ESPN

March 7: at Michigan State, TBA, CBS

The Spartans announced Friday their Jan. 17 game against Indiana that was postponed due to MSU's COVID-19 issues has also been rescheduled. It will now be March 2, the first of three games for the Spartans in the final week of the regular season.

MSU's remaining schedule

Saturday: at Indiana, noon, ESPN

Tuesday: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1

Thursday: vs. Ohio State, TBA, ESPN

Feb. 28: at Maryland, 2 p.m., CBS

March 2: vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., BTN

March 4: at Michigan, TBA, ESPN

March 7: vs. Michigan, TBA, CBS