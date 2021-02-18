Frank Martin: Couisnard ‘not good to go’ for Missouri game

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin said on his Carolina Calls radio show Thursday that he’d be “shocked” if sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard plays Saturday against No. 20 Missouri.

The Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8 SEC) played without both Couisnard and junior forward Justin Minaya in Wednesday’s road loss at No. 19 Tennessee — their fourth loss in a row.

“He’s not good to go,” Martin said of Couisnard. “I’ll be shocked if he plays on Saturday.”

The team’s starting shooting guard, Couisnard ranks third on the team with 9.7 points per game, although he had struggled shooting the ball before landing awkwardly on his ankle in the team’s home loss to Ole Miss. He was wearing a boot in practice this week.

In that same game against the Rebels, Minaya injured his head after colliding with teammate A.J. Lawson while going after a loose ball. While Minaya’s status isn’t yet certain, Martin didn’t rule him out for Saturday’s game.

“He did stuff today,” Martin said. “The plan is for him to do more tomorrow. And then it’s on the doctors and how he responds to the head injury test.”

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (5-10, 3-8 SEC) vs No. 20 Missouri (13-6, 6-6)

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Watch: ESPN2