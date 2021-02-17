South Carolina baseball releases TV schedule for 2021. Here’s how to watch

South Carolina baseball will be on national TV at least eight times in 2021, the team announced Wednesday.

Six of those contests will come in conference play, while one game in a weekend series against Mercer and a midweek contest against North Carolina will also air on the SEC Network.

One game, against LSU on April 15, will be on ESPNU.

Every home game for the Gamecocks, in addition to every road contest in SEC play, will at least be streamed on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN.

South Carolina opens its season this Friday at Founders Park against Dayton. The Gamecocks, slotted No. 18 in the preseason rankings, will start play at 4 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Nationally televised games are in bold

▪ Feb. 19-21 Dayton — SEC Network Plus

▪ Feb. 23 Winthrop — SEC Network Plus

▪ Feb 26 at Clemson

▪ Feb 27 vs. Clemson — Fluor Field in Greenville — SEC Network Plus

▪ Feb 28 Clemson — SEC Network Plus

▪ March 2 at Winthrop

▪ March 5-6 Mercer — SEC Network Plus

▪ March 7 Mercer — SEC Network

▪ March 10 at The Citadel

▪ March 16 Davidson — SEC Network Plus

▪ March 19 at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus

▪ March 20 Vanderbilt — SEC Network

▪ March 21 at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus

▪ March 23 The Citadel — SEC Network Plus

▪ March 26-27 Florida — SEC Network Plus

▪ March 28 Florida — SEC Network

▪ March 30 Gardner-Webb — SEC Network Plus

▪ April 2-4 at Georgia — SEC Network Plus

▪ April 6 vs. North Carolina — BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C — SEC Network

▪ April 9-11 Missouri — SEC Network Plus

▪ April 13 Charleston Southern — SEC Network Plus

▪ April 15 LSU — ESPNU

▪ April 16-17 at LSU — SEC Network Plus

▪ April 27 The Citadel — SEC Network Plus

▪ April 22 Arkansas — SEC Network

▪ April 23-24 Arkansas — SEC Network Plus

▪ April 30 at Ole Miss — SEC Network Plus

▪ May 1 at Ole Miss — SEC Network

▪ May 2 at Ole Miss — SEC Network Plus

▪ May 4 North Florida — SEC Network Plus

▪ May 7-8 Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus

▪ May 9 Mississippi State — SEC Network

▪ May 14-16 at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus

▪ May 18 Appalachian State — SEC Network Plus

▪ May 20-22 Tennessee — SEC Network Plus