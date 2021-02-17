College Sports

South Carolina baseball releases TV schedule for 2021. Here’s how to watch

South Carolina baseball will be on national TV at least eight times in 2021, the team announced Wednesday.

Six of those contests will come in conference play, while one game in a weekend series against Mercer and a midweek contest against North Carolina will also air on the SEC Network.

One game, against LSU on April 15, will be on ESPNU.

Every home game for the Gamecocks, in addition to every road contest in SEC play, will at least be streamed on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN.

South Carolina opens its season this Friday at Founders Park against Dayton. The Gamecocks, slotted No. 18 in the preseason rankings, will start play at 4 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Nationally televised games are in bold

Feb. 19-21 Dayton — SEC Network Plus

Feb. 23 Winthrop — SEC Network Plus

Feb 26 at Clemson

Feb 27 vs. Clemson — Fluor Field in Greenville — SEC Network Plus

Feb 28 Clemson — SEC Network Plus

March 2 at Winthrop

March 5-6 Mercer — SEC Network Plus

March 7 Mercer — SEC Network

March 10 at The Citadel

March 16 Davidson — SEC Network Plus

March 19 at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus

March 20 Vanderbilt — SEC Network

March 21 at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus

March 23 The Citadel — SEC Network Plus

March 26-27 Florida — SEC Network Plus

March 28 Florida — SEC Network

March 30 Gardner-Webb — SEC Network Plus

April 2-4 at Georgia — SEC Network Plus

April 6 vs. North Carolina — BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C — SEC Network

April 9-11 Missouri — SEC Network Plus

April 13 Charleston Southern — SEC Network Plus

April 15 LSU — ESPNU

April 16-17 at LSU — SEC Network Plus

April 27 The Citadel — SEC Network Plus

April 22 Arkansas — SEC Network

April 23-24 Arkansas — SEC Network Plus

April 30 at Ole Miss — SEC Network Plus

May 1 at Ole Miss — SEC Network

May 2 at Ole Miss — SEC Network Plus

May 4 North Florida — SEC Network Plus

May 7-8 Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus

May 9 Mississippi State — SEC Network

May 14-16 at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus

May 18 Appalachian State — SEC Network Plus

May 20-22 Tennessee — SEC Network Plus

