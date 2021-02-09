Gamecock football great, first-round draft pick dies at 61

Former South Carolina and NFL star Willie Scott assisted with coaching during the 2017 Alshon Jeffery football camp held in St. Matthews. Scott died on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. online@thestate.com

Former South Carolina football star, first round NFL draft pick and Newberry native Willie Scott died late Monday. He was 61 years old.

Scott battled heart issues for the last few years. He was in need of a heart and kidney transplant.

After playing his high school ball at Newberry, Scott took the field for USC in the late 1970s and early 80s. He led the Gamecocks in receptions during his senior season in 1980 and had then a school-record 109 yards in the 1980 Gator Bowl.

Scott and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers were first-round picks in the 1981 NFL Draft. Scott was taken with the 14th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs and was just the third former Gamecock to be picked in the first round. Rogers went No. 1 to the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL Draft was a lot different in 1981 than it the spectacle it has become now. In 2013, Scott told the story of the day he was drafted. He was still attending class at USC when the Chiefs called him during lunch and said they were going to draft him.

By the time Scott returned from class, KC selected him and needed to fly out and meet the team. The problem was Scott had a presentation to do in class.

“The only reason I agreed to come was because I had a big test and presentation on the next day at Dent Middle School,” Scott said. “I said y’all need to have me back by 12 tomorrow and I left Kansas City at 6 that morning and came back to Columbia.”

Scott played with the Chiefs until 1985 before signing with New England in 1986. He retired from the NFL in 1988.

Scott finished his NFL career with 89 catches for 766 yards and 15 touchdowns.

After his playing career ended, Scott coached at various levels including New England Patriots, East Carolina, South Carolina State, Savannah State, and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion and Saluda High schools.

The Newberry High School Gymnasium is named after Scott.

Scott is member of various halls of game including South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, Southeastern Conference Hall of Fame and the state’s South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Last year, he was selected in the SC Football Hall of Fame.