With one scholarship left in 2021, Gamecocks offer Navy defensive back transfer

USC has one scholarship left for the 2021 class, and the Gamecocks apparently have targeted Navy transfer CB BJ Gibson (6-foot-4, 209 pounds) for that spot. Gibson tweeted Wednesday night that he had been offered by the Gamecocks, and that was confirmed Thursday by his former coach at Marietta High in Georgia, David Brunner.

“He’s excited about it,” Brunner said. “He’s trying to evaluate everything right now. He wants to be close to home. I think he’s going to visit there (USC) in the next week or so I believe. I think he’s doing the right things and just making sure everything is right for him.”

Brunner talked to Gibson on Thursday and said he does have some other things in play, but he was not at liberty to disclose other offers for Gibson.

“He’s got some things in the hopper,” Brunner said. “He got to a place that he hoped was going to work out for him, and the Academy thing is just a little bit different. It’s a 40-year plan. It’s not a 4-year plan. It wasn’t the right fit for him. I’m happy that he’s in a good place right now. He’s going to have some great opportunities.”

Gibson played in six games over his two years at Navy and has four years of eligibility remaining. He plays corner but can also play safety.

“He’s long. He can be that Rover type go, or that extra DB,” Brunner said. “I don’t know what he’s going to continue to turn into. He’s still young for his grade. He’s going to make somebody happy one day.”

Gibson was a three-time letterwinner in high school and twice was named All-Region. Some of his other offers coming out of high school were Army, James Madison, USF, Temple and Virginia. His father attended West Point and his brother played basketball at Alabama.