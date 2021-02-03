Former Tennessee standout set to be new Gamecocks running backs coach

From 2009: Tennessee tailback Montario Hardesty

South Carolina is expected to hire Montario Hardesty as its next running backs coach, a source confirmed to The State on Wednesday afternoon.

Hardesty is joining South Carolina’s staff from the Charlotte 49ers football team, where he served as the wide receivers coach.

Hardesty starred as a running back at Tennessee before playing in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 2,391 yards in his college career, including 1,345 as a senior in 2009.

The North Carolina native has also been on staff at Norfolk State, Florida Atlantic and Tennessee.

He’ll replace Des Kitchings, who left the Gamecocks last month for an NFL job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Once it’s official, Hardesty should be Beamer’s final on-field coaching hire. Kitchings, Mike Bobo, Will Friend and Tracy Rocker have all left the staff since the end of 2020.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL COACHING STAFF

* denotes not yet official

Shane Beamer — Head coach

Marcus Satterfield — Offensive coordinator/QBs coach

Montario Hardesty — Running backs coach

Justin Stepp — Wide receivers coach

Erik Kimrey — Tight ends coach

Clayton White — Defensive coordinator

Jimmy Lindsey — Defensive line coach

Mike Peterson — Outside linebackers coach

Torrian Gray — Defensive backs coach

Pete Lembo — Special teams coordinator/Associate head coach