Former Tennessee standout set to be new Gamecocks running backs coach
South Carolina is expected to hire Montario Hardesty as its next running backs coach, a source confirmed to The State on Wednesday afternoon.
Hardesty is joining South Carolina’s staff from the Charlotte 49ers football team, where he served as the wide receivers coach.
Hardesty starred as a running back at Tennessee before playing in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 2,391 yards in his college career, including 1,345 as a senior in 2009.
The North Carolina native has also been on staff at Norfolk State, Florida Atlantic and Tennessee.
He’ll replace Des Kitchings, who left the Gamecocks last month for an NFL job with the Atlanta Falcons.
Once it’s official, Hardesty should be Beamer’s final on-field coaching hire. Kitchings, Mike Bobo, Will Friend and Tracy Rocker have all left the staff since the end of 2020.
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL COACHING STAFF
* denotes not yet official
Shane Beamer — Head coach
Marcus Satterfield — Offensive coordinator/QBs coach
Montario Hardesty — Running backs coach
Justin Stepp — Wide receivers coach
Erik Kimrey — Tight ends coach
Clayton White — Defensive coordinator
Jimmy Lindsey — Defensive line coach
Mike Peterson — Outside linebackers coach
Torrian Gray — Defensive backs coach
Pete Lembo — Special teams coordinator/Associate head coach
