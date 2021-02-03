Live updates: South Carolina football’s list of newcomers on National Signing Day

National Signing Day officially kicked off Wednesday morning, but for South Carolina football, it’s likely to be a fairly quiet affair.

What with the rise in activity in December’s early signing period, coupled with new Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer hitting the transfer portal hard, there are just a few spots left on USC’s roster for late-signing prospects.

A few recruits — defensive lineman T.J. Sanders and linebacker Kolbe Fields — are set to make their commitment to Carolina official Wednesday. Several other guys who have yet to announce where they are going are still considering the Gamecocks.

Pertaining to those uncommitted USC targets, according to Phil Kornblut as of late Tuesday night:

▪ The one that looks most promising for the Gamecocks is junior college linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott. On Tuesday night he said he had made his decision from the Gamecocks, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He will sign at 7:45 a.m. Eastern.

▪ According to the high school coach of cornerback La’Dareyen Craig of Mobile, Alabama, he had not made a decision as of Wednesday night between USC and Mississippi State. Coach Steve Normand also said Auburn’s defensive backs coach talked with his defensive coordinator Tuesday about Craig, but no offer was extended. It looks like decision will be for either the Gamecocks or Bulldogs. South Carolina being farther from home may or may not be an issue, Normand said. The school will hold a signing ceremony for Craig and seven other players starting at 11 a.m. Eastern.

▪ A third USC target, safety Juwon Gaston of Montgomery, Alabama, has not given any public indication about his thinking. He was favoring the Gamecocks in late January, but the new Auburn staff offered and made a strong push for him, and the Tigers may have surpassed the Gamecocks here. He is scheduled to sign at a school ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

We’re keeping track of it all here and will update throughout the day. All star rankings listed are taken from the 247Sports composite ratings.

TRANSFERS

Jason Brown, QB

Saint Francis | 6-foot-4, 230 pounds | Fredericksburg, Virginia

An honorable mention All-American at the FCS level, Brown put up big numbers in 2019 — 251 of 403 on passing attempts for 3,084 yards and 28 touchdowns. And he was named to the preseason all-conference team before COVID-19 struck and canceled the season. But with his elite size and production, Brown is capable of playing on the SEC level, along with his teammate listed below, Beamer said.

“Some teams certainly dropped the ball in recruiting when those guys were coming out of high school,” Beamer said. “When you watch their tape, they are SEC football players and we couldn’t be more ecstatic about their confidence and faith in us.”

EJ Jenkins, WR

Saint Francis | 6-foot-8, 235 pounds | Fredericksburg, Virginia

Jenkins, the high school and FCS teammate of Brown mentioned above, also put up big numbers at Saint Francis, recording a school-record 13 touchdown receptions off 39 catches for 779 yards. And he’s absolutely massive at 6-foot-8, which will make him the tallest player on the entire roster. No other wide receiver is more than 6-foot-5. His ability to win jump balls on the outside will likely be welcome after the Gamecocks leaned heavily on the smaller Shi Smith this past year, who fit best in the slot.

Ahmarean Brown, WR

Georgia Tech | 5-foot-10, 170 pounds | Tampa, Florida

Brown has the potential to be a high-impact player right away for the Gamecocks at a position of need. At Georgia Tech, he caught 33 passes for 619 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons and was the team’s top pass catcher in 2019, averaging 18.9 yards per catch and reaching the end zone seven times to tie the program’s freshman record set by all-time great Calvin Johnson.

“He brings speed and big-play ability that we need on the perimeter,” Beamer said.

David Spaulding, DB

Georgia Southern | 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, | Riceboro, Georgia

Spaulding will reunite at South Carolina with his high school teammate, running back Kevin Harris, who exploded onto the national scene when given the opportunity this season. Spaulding will likely have opportunities too, as the Gamecocks desperately need depth in their defensive back room.

“Everyone in America is looking for defensive backs with some size, speed and length. He has all that. He will help us at another position of need. We are thin on numbers in the secondary for different reasons, so that is a big get for us,” Beamer said.

Jordan Strachan, LB

Georgia State | 6-foot-4, 225 pounds | Kingsland, Georgia

Strachan (pronounced STRAHN) walked on at Georgia State and blossomed into a star — this past season, he set school records with 10.5 sacks, tied for most in FBS, and 14.5 tackles for loss. He was also part of a defense that set a school record with 35 sacks.

Strachan will be a redshirt junior at USC and help bolster a pass rushing unit that finished tied for 109th in sacks per game this past season.

Jahkeem Green, DL

Nebraska | 6-foot-5, 320 pounds | Sumter, South Carolina

Green was a Gamecock commit in junior college before ending up at Nebraska. Now, he has a chance to finish his college career in South Carolina. His winding path from Sumter to Kansas to Lincoln has toughened him up, Beamer said.

“He has a story that has hardened him along the way at different stops he has had. … We know what this place means to people from South Carolina. And to have a guy that has always wanted to be at Carolina but had to take a different avenue to get here is impressive,” Beamer said.

Darryl “Debo” Williams, LB

Delaware | 6-foot-0.5, 210 pounds | Smyrna, Delaware

Williams signed with FCS Delaware in 2019 but never actually got to play with the Blue Hens after their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But current Gamecock MarShawn Lloyd, also a Delaware native, knew him from their high school days and urged Beamer to take a look. It doesn’t hurt that linebacker is a position of need for USC as it loses stalwart Ernest Jones to the NFL.

“You turn on his video and you are like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did he not get recruited by ACC, SEC, Big Ten schools?’ Really impressive video and high school career. He is a guy that is all business,” Beamer said.

EARLY ENROLLEES

Nicholas Barrett, DL

Three stars | 6-foot-3, 329 pounds | Goldsboro, North Carolina

Barrett didn’t get to play his senior year as North Carolina canceled its high school football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a junior, however, the big man put up 70 total tackles and 15 sacks in just 11 games. He’s the largest player in the class and will provide a lot of size in the middle of the USC’s talented defensive line corps.

Sam Reynolds, WR

Three stars | 5-foot-8, 170 pounds | Alabaster, Alabama

An explosive athlete with a 4.51 40-yard dash to his name, Reynolds is a burner who put up big numbers in his senior season for a 14-0, state title-winning squad. Between running and catch the ball, he has more than 750 all-purpose yards with 13 touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per rush and 17.9 yards per catch.

Jordan Davis, OL

Three stars | 6-foot-5, 300 pounds | Fairburn, Georgia

The first offensive lineman to join the recruiting class, Davis picked the Gamecocks over offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas and Akron. As part of a 7-3 squad his senior season, Davis helped block for a rushing attack that put up 283.9 yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry, leading to 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Marcellas Dial, DB

Three stars | 5-foot-11, 177 pounds | Woodruff, South Carolina

Dial is currently at Georgia Military College, but he played his high school ball in the Palmetto State, at Woodruff. He’s one of the top 50 JUCO recruits in the country and top 10 at his position. He hasn’t played this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in his first year at GMC, he broke up five passes and intercepted one in 11 games.

Colton Gauthier, QB

Three stars | 6-foot-3, 214 pounds | Dacula, Georgia

The Gamecocks’ lone high school signal caller in the class, Gauthier comes from Hebron Christian Academy and is the 23rd-ranked pro-style passer in the class, per 247Sports. He passed for more than 2,000 yards in each of his last three high school seasons, racking 61 touchdowns in that span against 34 interceptions, with a 54.7% completion rate.

SIGNED, NOT ON CAMPUS

JonDarius Morgan, OL

Three stars | 6-foot-4, 305 pounds | Birmingham, Alabama

With an offer sheet including the likes of Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Syracuse, Morgan was one of a crush of commits to pick South Carolina in late June and early July this past summer. His recruitment was relatively under-the-radar for a long time before his film picked the 300-pounder up a slew of offers, with South Carolina the first from the Power 5 ranks.

Caleb McDowell, RB

Three stars | 5-foot-8, 180 pounds | Leesburg, Georgia

McDowell joins a South Carolina backfield featuring one of the SEC’s top rushers in sophomore Kevin Harris and one of the most highly touted backs in last year’s class in freshman MarShawn Lloyd. But the 47th-ranked back in his class, who also held offers from Purdue, NC State, Indiana and Colorado, is no slouch in his own right. He’s a speedy, explosive player who contributes on offense, defense and special teams — in his senior regular season, he carried the ball 105 times for 800 yards and caught it 10 times for 140 yards, with 16 touchdowns combined.

O’Mega Blake, WR

Three stars | 6-foot-1, 188 pounds | Rock Hill, South Carolina

The top-rated receiver recruit in the class, Blake was offered by 17 Power 5 programs, including the Gamecocks. A tall, speedy prospect, he went for more than 1,300 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, including 800 and six through the air. As a senior, he took over as his team’s quarterback and helped guide them to a 6-3 record.

Isaiah Norris, DB

Three stars | 6-foot, 170 pounds | Anderson, South Carolina

The junior college teammate of Marcellas Dial, Norris announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Christmas Day. And like Dial, his roots are in the Palmetto State — he played his high school ball at TL Hanna, where he was teammates with current USC defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. On the JUCO level, he recorded four interceptions in 2019.