South Carolina’s Shi Smith has solid game, impressive week at Senior Bowl

Shi Smith made a positive impression this week in his quest to become a professional football player.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks standout had three catches for 57 yards Saturday in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl held in Mobile, Alabama. He was a favorite target for American team teammate and Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, whose 32-yard connection with Smith was the game’s longest play from scrimmage.

Smith stood out at times during this week’s all-star game practices and, by most accounts, helped his standing for the NFL Draft that begins April 29.

“After what appears to be a dynamic showing during Senior Bowl week, Smith has an arrow pointing up on his draft stock,” NFL Draft Bible director of scouting Ryan Roberts wrote. “Although he may be looked at as a ‘slot only’ type of player at the next level, he has the type of nuance, short-area quickness and hand strength that will quickly make him a quarterback’s best friend. When all is said and done, a pick somewhere on Day Two seems reasonable for Smith.”

Daniel Jeremiah and Chase Goodbread wrote for NFL.com that Smith had the best catch in in Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice. “He will be a Day 1 starter as a slot receiver in the NFL,” they wrote.

Smith starred at Union County High School and then the University of South Carolina.

He finished his college career with 174 catches, 2,204 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a senior, he was by far South Carolina’s top target in the passing game, catching 57 passes for 633 yards and four scores.

He’s fourth in Gamecocks history in total catches and eighth in receiving yards.

Smith was a four-year starter and posted more than 400 yards in each of his seasons. His most productive year was 2018, when he posted 673 yards and four scores on 45 catches in 12 games.

He played at USC along with Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, who are both in the NFL. Samuel was selected 36th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Raiders drafted Edwards No. 81 overall in 2020.

Smith was one of four Gamecocks invited to postseason all-star games. The others were offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl), fullback Adam Prentice (Spiral Tropicana Bowl) and quarterback Collin Hill (College Gridiron Showcase).

Smith had a pair of Clemson receiver teammates in Saturday’s game. Amari Rodgers had four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown, while Cornell Powell added two catches for 42 yards.

There is no centralized NFL Combine this year in Indianapolis for in-person workouts. Those player workouts instead will solely take place at colleges’ on-campus pro timing days.

Watch: Shi Smith 2021 Senior Bowl catches