Bobby Bentley’s next move comes into focus

Bobby Bentley gave Jeff Scott his first college coaching job. Now Scott is returning the favor.

Scott is expected to make Bentley part of his staff at South Florida, sources told The State. An official announcement might not come until the spring or summer.

According to Football Scoop, Bentley will likely be the receivers coach at USF.

Bentley spent the past five seasons on South Carolina’s staff and was the tight ends coach this past season. He wasn’t retained by new coach Shane Beamer.

His USC contract pays him $400,000 annually. It expires May 31.

Before South Carolina, Bentley was on Auburn’s coaching staff as an offensive analyst from 2014-15.

Bentley was the head coach at Presbyterian College from 2007-08. In 2007, one of Bentley’s first hires was making Scott his receivers coach at PC. Scott was head coach at Blythewood High School and led them to a state championship in 2006 in their first season of varsity football.

Scott coached with Bentley for a year before joining the Clemson staff, where stayed until 2019 before the got the USF job.

Before getting into college, Bentley was a successful high school coach at Byrnes High School in the Upstate. Byrnes won four state championships from 2002-05. The Rebels were 57-2 during that title run and were 119-54 during his two stints as Byrnes head coach.

Where did they go? Muschamp and his assistants

Will Muschamp: Nothing yet

Travaris Robinson: Miami (defensive backs)

Mike Bobo: Auburn (offensive coordinator)

Eric Wolford: Kentucky (offensive line)

Des Kitchings: Atlanta Falcons (running backs)

x-Bobby Bentley: USF

Tracy Rocker: Philadelphia Eagles (defensive line)

Mike Peterson: stayed at South Carolina

Rod Wilson: Nothing yet

Joe Cox: Nothing yet

Kyle Krantz: Nothing yet

x-denotes the move is not official