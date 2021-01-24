Four former South Carolina Gamecocks headed to Super Bowl

For the ninth straight year, a former South Carolina Gamecock will be playing in football’s biggest game.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, there are four former Gamecocks on Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rosters. Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons are with the Chiefs, while kicker Ryan Succop and defensive lineman Kobe Smith are on Tampa’s rosters. Smith is a practice squad player.

The Chiefs advanced to the title game with a win over Buffalo Bills to win the AFC championship while the Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Bay Packers to win the NFC championship.

Fenton, who missed last week’s game against Cleveland, had an interception in the 38-24 win over the Bills. It was his second interception of the year to go along with 35 tackles.

Lammons was activated from KC’s practice squad on Saturday and had a tackle in the game. Both Fenton and Lammons are in search of their second Super Bowl rings.

Succop hit a 46-yard field goal and was 4-of-4 on extra points in the 31-26 win over the Packers. For the season, he is 35-of-38 on the season in field goals for Tampa.

Succop played for the Chiefs from 2009-13.

Other SC connections from two teams are Clemson’s Sammy Watkins, Dorian O’Daniel and Bashaud Breeland on the Chiefs’ roster while former Tiger Bradley Pinion is Tampa’s punter.

SC State’s Antonio Hamilton and Alex Brown are on Kansas City’s roster.

FORMER GAMECOCKS IN RECENT SUPER BOWLS

2021 — Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons (Kansas City Chiefs), Ryan Succop and Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

2020 — Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons (Kansas City Chiefs)

2019 — Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)

2018 — Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) and Stephon Gilmore (Patriots)

2017 — Patrick DiMarco (Atlanta Falcons)

2016 — Darian Stewart (Denver Broncos)

2015 — Lemuel Jeanpierre (Seattle Seahawks)

2014 — Lemuel Jeanpierre (Seattle Seahawks) and Sidney Rice (Seahawks – injured reserve)

2013 — Emanuel Cook (Baltimore Ravens) and Chris Culliver (San Francisco 49ers)

2010 — Jamar Nesbit (New Orleans Saints)