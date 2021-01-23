What went wrong in South Carolina’s 23-point loss to Auburn

Auburn’s JT Thor rebounds over South Carolina’s Justin Minaya on Saturday, Jan. 23 during their game at Colonial Life Arena. 247Sports/Pool

No one knows who the real South Carolina men’s basketball team is. Not even head coach Frank Martin does.

Are the Gamecocks the same team who went toe-to-toe against Houston and LSU on the road this season and led at halftime? Or are they the defensively porous team they’ve been for the last three games?

On Saturday afternoon, Martin’s Gamecocks put up the worst defensive performance of any Martin-coached team at South Carolina.

Auburn defeated the Gamecocks, 109-86, giving USC its third straight loss. The Tigers’ 109 points are the most points scored by a Gamecock opponent under Martin.

The Gamecocks have paused three separate times due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program this season and still don’t have a complete roster at their disposal. On Saturday, it was clear the Gamecock still have work to do.

3 Observations from USC-Auburn

1. Defensive struggles mount

One of the keys for the Gamecocks in practice this week was cleaning up the defensive lapses that buried them early at Missouri and put them behind late against LSU.

Entering Saturday’s game, USC ranked 11th in the Southeastern Conference and 217th nationally with 72 points allowed per game. Before Saturday, the Gamecocks allowed opponents to shoot 45.3% from the field — 13th in the SEC and 247th nationally.

Whatever adjustments the Gamecocks made during the week didn’t stick.

Auburn had its way with USC offensively, especially in the first half, as the Tigers shot 53% from the field and 57% from beyond the three-point line. In just the first half alone, Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper tallied 11 assists — to go along with 10 points and five rebounds — as he spread the ball with ease against the Gamecocks.

With veteran forwards Alanzo Frink and Jalyn McCreary still out of action, the Gamecocks struggled to defend Auburn in the low post. Auburn capitalized on its size advantage, routinely setting up 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward Jaylin Williams for short scores near the basket.

Martin said earlier this week that 6-foot-10 forward Wildens Leveque has been “the lone survivor” in the USC frontcourt following the team’s COVID-19 woes. At times, with Leveque off the court, the Gamecocks didn’t have a single player on the court taller than 6-foot-6.

2. Inconsistent guard play

After USC’s loss to Missouri, Martin said “we’re just not good at point guard right now.”

Guard play was supposed to be a strength for USC this season, but the team hasn’t found the right formula in these last three games. North Carolina transfer Seventh Woods once again started at the point, with Jermaine Couisnard at two-guard and A.J. Lawson at the three. The starting lineup has remained the same since the team returned from its second COVID-19 pause against Florida A&M on Jan. 2.

Lawson, the team’s leading scorer this season, once again led the Gamecocks in scoring with his 23 points, but neither Woods nor Couisnard found success shooting the ball. And defensively, they did little to stop Cooper from distributing the ball and setting up Auburn’s halfcourt offense.

With the Gamecocks obviously thin in the post, effective guard play has become all the more important for the Gamecocks. Martin said after the Missouri loss that if Lawson and Couisnard aren’t making shots, the Gamecocks won’t win many games.

That lack of scoring didn’t doom the Gamecocks on Saturday; their defense did.

3. Free-throw improvement.

In one of the few bright spots for the Gamecocks on Saturday, the team shot 72% from the free-throw line, an area where the team has struggled. USC shot just over 60.5% from the free-throw line entering the game.

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (3-4, 1-2 SEC) vs. Georgia (9-4, 2-4)

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Watch: ESPN2