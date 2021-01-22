Beamer’s staff complete: Final Gamecock assistant coaching contracts approved

Shane Beamer’s on-field coaching staff is now officially complete.

South Carolina’s board of trustees met Friday and approved the contracts of Beamer’s last two assistants: offensive line coach Greg Adkins and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.

Under the terms of the contracts approved by the board, both coaches have two-year deals, with Lindsey making $350,000 per year and Adkins at $550,000.

Lindsey comes to South Carolina after a year at Illinois coaching defensive line. He made $275,000 in that position, according USA Today’s assistant coaching salary database.

Prior to that, Lindsey worked with new South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White at Western Kentucky for three years. He was the defensive line coach in 2017 and coached defensive ends and was recruiting coordinator from 2018-19.

Lindsey’s previous coaching stops included a year at Georgia Southern, four years at Furman, where he also earned the role of associate head coach, Miami (Ohio), Gardner-Webb, Chattanooga and Tennessee Martin. He also did minority internships with four different NFL teams.

Adkins joins the Gamecocks with 29 years of coaching experience under his belt, including the last three at his alma mater, Marshall, where he worked with new USC strength and conditioning coach Luke Day.

Adkins also coached at Charlotte (2017) Oklahoma State (2015-17), Syracuse (2009-12), Tennessee (2003-08), Troy (2001-02) and Georgia (1996-2000). He was the Buffalo Bills’ tight ends coach from 2013-14.