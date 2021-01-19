Gamecocks fall behind early, can’t rally on the road vs. Missouri

Piece by piece, the South Carolina men’s basketball team has built itself back up after three separate COVID-19 shutdowns.

But as the Gamecocks displayed Tuesday night at Missouri, they’re still figuring out how those pieces gel together.

The Gamecocks fell to No. 19 Missouri, 81-70, in head coach Frank Martin’s return from his second case of COVID-19. It’s a second consecutive road loss for the Gamecocks, who lost 85-80 at LSU on Saturday with assistant Bruce Shingler as the acting head coach.

Shingler joked earlier in the week that the Gamecocks were on a “mini NBA schedule” with their quick turnaround between road trips. They arrived in Columbia at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, practiced, then flew to Missouri the next day.

The Gamecocks had only been able to practice at limited intensity last week, starting at 25% and only ramping up to 100% just before the LSU game. That lack of practice and basketball conditioning reared its head early at Missouri on Tuesday, especially defensively, as USC allowed the Tigers to shoot 61% from the field in the first half.

3 Observations from USC-Mizzou

1. Backcourt woes

Guard play is a strength for this Gamecocks team. Usually.

A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard entered Tuesday’s contest as South Carolina’s two leading scorers. And since the Gamecocks returned from their COVID-19 pause against Florida A&M on Jan. 2, Martin has employed a three-guard starting lineup with senior Seventh Woods playing point guard.

Those guards typically drive the offense, but Tuesday night, they struggled to find any sort of rhythm.

Surprisingly, after a career-high 30-point game followed by a 22-point game, Lawson went scoreless in the first half, shooting 0 for 5 from the field and missing all four of his 3-point attempts.. Meanwhile, Couisnard and Woods — the primary ball-handlers — combined for six turnovers and three points in the first half.

2. Anderson puts up career game

Sophomore forward Trey Anderson played in just eight games during his freshman season, and before Tuesday he had only averaged 8 minutes a game this year.

But with the USC starting five unable to click early, Anderson seized his opportunity off the bench and reached double-digit points for the first time in his college career.

The 6-foot-6 wing led the Gamecocks with 9 first-half points, keeping the team within striking distance at halftime. He made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts and added two 3-pointers for 17 points.

3. Bryant’s surge continues

Coming off a career-high 26-point, four-block effort in his first game since Dec. 5, Keyshawn Bryant stayed hot at Missouri.

Though he didn’t start, Bryant was one of the first men off the bench for the Gamecocks and provided a much-needed jolt with an electrifying, highlight-worthy dunk. He also showed an improved shooting touch by sinking a couple of step-back mid-range jumpers.

Bryant got off to a slow start to the season and saw limited minutes in USC’s second and third games before the team’s initial COVID-19 pause.

But now that Bryant has pieced together back-to-back strong performances, it’s possible he’s worked his back into the starting five, especially if Martin decides to move away from the three-guard lineup.

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (3-4, 1-2 SEC) vs. Auburn (8-6, 2-4)

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Watch: ESPN2