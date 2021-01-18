Boston, Beal power USC to 104 points, past Arkansas in top-15 SEC showdown

When it comes to SEC play, South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston can mark it down — whenever Arkansas is on the schedule, you can bet on a double-double.

And sure enough, when the No. 4 Gamecocks faced the No. 15 Razorbacks at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, the fourth meeting between the two programs since Boston came to Columbia, she reached double digits in points and rebounds while leading USC to victory, this time by a 104-82 margin.

With 26 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks, the 6-foot-5 Boston was simply overwhelming against Arkansas’ smaller, four-guard lineup. The Razorbacks kept in it for the first half, relying on star guard Chelsea Dungee to provide much of the offense and helped out by a five-minute stretch in the second quarter when the Gamecocks went without a field goal.

But even with a chippy, physical style inside to try to combat their size disadvantage, Arkansas wore down against Boston and South Carolina’s bigs. Junior forward Victaria Saxton added 10 points and four rebounds

Into the third quarter, South Carolina withstood a surge from Dungee and the Razorbacks to get within one possession, and then Boston went back to work, powering a 7-0 run with five points of her own to put the Gamecocks up double digits. In the fourth quarter, USC surged ahead with a 14-3 run to put the game completely out of reach.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Swat party

Early on, Arkansas’ guards would get a step on South Carolina’s defenders and drive the paint for layups — only to find Boston waiting. She had five blocks in the first quarter alone, completely shutting down the lane. Eventually, the Razorbacks avoided the inside entirely when Boston was on the floor, settling for jump shots. That led to a 60-34 advantage for South Carolina on points in the paint.

2. No make, no problem

South Carolina’s size advantage allowed the Gamecocks to dominate on the offensive side as well. In the first half, they had an offensive rebounding rate of 58.3%, meaning they rebounded more of their own misses than Arkansas did. For the game, USC had 18 offensive boards to 20 defensive ones for Arkansas.

3. Beal booming

Sophomore guard Brea Beal has quietly put together a couple strong performances in a row, and she kept that going Monday with a career-high 22 points. In particular, she was knockdown from 3-point territory, making her first three attempts from long distance.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 4 South Carolina (10-1, 5-0 SEC) vs. No. 22 Georgia (12-1, 4-1 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network