College Sports

Gamecocks land commitment from walk-on QB out of Charlotte

South Carolina football bolstered its quarterback room some Friday with a talent from just up the road.

Jake Helfrich of Providence Day High School in Charlotte announced that he will be a preferred walk-on with the Gamecocks. Helfrich also had a walk-on offer from Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Helfrich said he recently spoke with new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and plans to enroll in the summer.

“I talked with coach Satterfield over the phone and he’s excited to start something special down in Columbia,” Helfrich said.

Being a preferred walk-on guarantees a recruit a spot on the roster but no financial assistance to start his college career. He can also enroll and participate in preseason workouts at the same time as scholarship athletes.

South Carolina has two scholarship quarterbacks on its roster in freshman Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier. The Gamecocks also have walk-on Connor Jordan on the roster.

Jason Brown, a quarterback at St. Francis (Pennsylvania) was offered by the Gamecocks this week and also could be another QB headed to USC. If Brown commits, he would enroll at the school on March 1.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Helfrich played for Chad Grier this season at Providence Day. Grier is the father of Panthers quarterback Will Grier and also coached in South Carolina at Oceanside Collegiate.

Helfrich completed 57.1% of his passes and threw for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns in the six-game season shortened because of COVID-19. Providence Day and other NC private schools were able to have their seasons while NC public schools had theirs pushed to the spring because of COVID-19.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service