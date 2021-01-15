Contracts approved for Gamecocks’ new coordinators. Two others receive raises

The University of South Carolina’s board of trustees approved a second round of coaching contracts for Gamecock football on Friday, locking in new coach Shane Beamer’s coordinators and granting raises to another pair of assistants.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White will both make $900,000 annually — Satterfield’s contract runs for two years, while White’s runs for three.

Meanwhile, running backs coach Des Kitchings and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson both will see their pay bumped from $300,000 to $420,000 annually. Both coaches previously had their contracts extended through the end of 2022.

Newly hired defensive backs coach Torrian Gray received a three-year deal as well, starting at $350,000 the first year, rising to $475,000 in the second and closing at $500,000 in the final year. New strength and conditioning coach Luke Day received a two-year, $400,000 deal.

The coordinators’ salaries represent a slight decline from South Carolina’s previous spending — in 2020, the Gamecocks were one of six SEC programs to spend more than $1 million on two assistants, with Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson both making $1.2 million.

Still, the deals likely mark a significant raise for both coaches — Satterfield and White have both never held a Power 5 coordinator position before. Satterfield comes to USC after a season in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach, while White was the defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.

At WKU, White was given a raise to $295,008 in May 2020. He spent four years there, where he was nominated three times (2017, 2019, 2020) for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He had previous stops as a position coach at Western Carolina, Western Michigan, Stanford, Connecticut and N.C. State.

Details on Satterfield’s contract with the Carolina Panthers are not public. But he does have offensive coordinator experience at Temple and Chattanooga, as well as head coaching experience at Tennessee Tech — according to public records, he made $195,000 in that position. On the Power 5 level, he spent two years at Baylor, one as a director of recruiting, one as tight ends coach.

Friday’s meeting marks the second time the board of trustees have met to approve contract details for Beamer’s staff — two weeks ago, they gave the OK on eight deals.

Since then, however, three of the coaches who had contracts approved — offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, offensive line coach Will Friend and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker — have left USC for jobs at Auburn. The State has confirmed that only one, Friend, signed the term sheet of those new deals.

Assuming no other departures, Beamer now has two assistants left to hire at offensive and defensive line. At the moment, South Carolina has committed $3.9 million to assistants. According to USA Today’s assistant coaching contract database, USC was set to spend $5.28 million on assistants in 2020 before COVID-19 related cuts reduced that total to $5,095,792 on assistants.

Beamer’s own contract is for five years, with a guaranteed $2.75 million per year. On top of that, he can earn performance bonuses, including $100,000 for making a bowl, $200,000 for making the SEC title game and $1 million for winning a national championship. His new assistants’ contracts contain smaller performance incentives, including $20,000 each for a bowl game appearance and $25,000 for an SEC championship game appearance.

USC FOOTBALL ASSISTANT SALARY COMPARISONS

Offensive coordinator/QBs coach

2020: Mike Bobo — $1.2 million

2021: Marcus Satterfield — $900,000

Running backs coach

2020: Des Kitchings — $300,000

2021: Des Kitchings — $420,000

Wide receivers coach

2020: Joe Cox — $180,000

2021: Justin Stepp — $460,000

Tight ends coach

2020: Bobby Bentley — $400,000

2021: Erik Kimrey — $200,000

Offensive line coach

2020: Eric Wolford — $700,000

2021: NO COACH HIRED

Defensive coordinator

2020: Travaris Robinson — $1.2 million

2021: Clayton White — $900,000

Defensive line coach

2020: Tracy Rocker — $525,000

2021: NO COACH HIRED

Outside linebackers coach

2020: Mike Peterson — $300,000

2021: Mike Peterson — $420,000

Defensive assistant coach

2020: Rod Wilson — $275,000

2021: Torrian Gray — $350,000

Special teams coordinator

2020: Kyle Krantz — $200,000

2021: Pete Lembo — $450,000