Dutch Fork receivers catch attention of new Gamecocks football staff

Dutch Fork High School has two of the best receivers in South Carolina. Both have the attention of the new Gamecocks coaching staff.

Shane Beamer’s staff already have reached out to Dutch Fork junior Antonio Williams and sophomore Devin Hyatt over the past few weeks. Williams was offered by the old staff in November and then re-offered by new receivers coach Justin Stepp last week.

“I talked to Coach Stepp. He told me he’s excited to be back in South Carolina,” Williams said. “I like the family environment since most of the new staff have coached somewhere in South Carolina.”

Williams’ recruiting has picked up over the past few months with Power 5 schools Southern Cal, Tennessee, Virginia, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Oregon, Duke and Wake Forest all offering. He is part of a talented receiving group in the state that includes Clemson commit Adam Randall from Myrtle Beach and Greer High’s Jaleel Skinner.

Dutch Fork receivers coach Jason Barnes, who played at South Carolina, said Williams has potential to be a four- or five-star recruit before his high school career wraps up. The 6-foot, 185-pound Williams broke his collarbone during his sophomore year and had a breakout 2020 season for Class 5A champion Dutch Fork with 51 catches for 837 yards and eight touchdowns.

Williams also shined on special teams, returning two punts for touchdowns and averaging 28.2 yards per kick return. He also threw a TD pass.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hyatt is the younger brother of Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. 247Sports ranks Devin Hyatt as the third-best recruit in the state for 2023 and No. 93 player nationally.

Some of Hyatt’s other offers include Tennessee, Florida State, Coastal Carolina and Oregon.

Stepp and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey both have talked to Hyatt, and he called the Gamecocks’ offer “special.”

“Their message was that they’re going to have a more exciting style offense and they see me as a great fit because of my size, speed and route-running ability,” Hyatt said. “It’s an honor to receive an offer from my hometown team and I’m very excited to see what the new staff puts together.”

Hyatt caught 13 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown this year. He broke his collarbone in the state title game against T.L. Hanna after making a diving catch.

Hyatt said he is doing well after surgery, has been rehabbing and hopes to be ready for spring practice in May.