No. 5 Gamecocks on pause after COVID issues arise. Tonight’s game postponed

South Carolina women’s basketball has paused all team activities and postponed its game Thursday night against Georgia after COVID-19 testing and subsequent contact tracing, the team announced Thursday morning.

Results from Wednesday’s slate of testing resulted in the need for members of the team to quarantine, the team said in a statement.

No makeup date for the Georgia contest was announced. At this point, it is the only game that has been postponed, but the No. 5 Gamecocks were scheduled to travel to No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday.

According to SEC guidelines, players who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days, followed by three days of re-acclimation before they can participate fully in practice or a game.

Individuals who are determined to be close contacts of anyone who tested positive — defined as having been within six feet of an infected person for cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period — must quarantine for at least seven days. If an individual reports no symptoms and tests negative on days 5, 6 or 7 of their quarantine, they can leave quarantine. If they report no symptoms and no tests are conducted, they can leave after 10 days.

This marks the first in-season pause the Gamecocks have had due to coronavirus issues. They had previously had games against Oklahoma and Ole Miss postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing with the other team.

Coach Dawn Staley, writing for ESPN’s The Undefeated in late November, said the team had to quarantine twice during the preseason.

South Carolina men’s basketball, though, had to pause all activities on Dec. 8 due to COVID issues, then do so again Dec. 21 after more arose. All told, the Gamecocks had five games impacted and went nearly a month between games before they were finally able to play again. Even then, they were missing several players.

And across women’s basketball, many programs have had to pause for several weeks due to positive tests and contact tracing. Of the top six teams in this week’s Associated Press poll, five, including South Carolina, have been forced to shut down at some point this season. Three — South Carolina, N.C. State and Baylor — are currently on pause.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.