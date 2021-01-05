Former Gamecock tailback commits to PAC-12 school

DeShaun Fenwick will continue his college football career out west.

The former South Carolina running back and Georgia native announced Tuesday night on his Intagram page he has committed to PAC-12 school Oregon State. Fenwick announced last week that he was entering the transfer portal.

Fenwick will have three years of eligibility left.

“Excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University,” Fenwick posted.

Fenwick appeared in eight games this season, backing up star running back Kevin Harris. He racked up 297 yards and a touchdown on the year, as well as catching 14 passes for 108 yards. His top performance of the season came against Ole Miss, when he tallied 82 yards on just nine carries.

Going into the year, Fenwick was expected to compete for touches behind star freshman MarShawn Lloyd. When Lloyd went down for the season with a torn ACL in training camp, Fenwick earned some praise from the coaching staff but ultimately lost out on the starting job to Harris.

Heading into 2021 under new head coach Shane Beamer, Fenwick was facing a crowded backfield with Harris, the return of Lloyd and the arrival of freshman Caleb McDowell.

Fenwick isn’t the first former Gamecock running back to transfer out west — back in 2019, Ty’Son Williams left USC as a grad transfer and landed at BYU.

Fenwick should battle for a starting spot as the team’s leading rusher Jermar Jefferson declared for the NFL Draft. Jefferson led the team with 858 yards and seven touchdowns.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back (going to Oregon State)

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end