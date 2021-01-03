Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Gamecocks to hire new receivers coach with plenty of SC connections, reports say

Justin Stepp is headed back to South Carolina.

The former Pelion High and Furman standout will be the new receivers coach at South Carolina, according to multiple reports from The Big Spur, FootballScoop and AL.com.

Stepp has been the Arkansas receivers coach for the past three years. He’ll be the eighth assistant coach hire for new coach Shane Beamer. The school’s board of trustees will meet Monday afternoon to approve new assistants’ contracts.

Stepp was named as one of the nation’s Top 25 recruiters by Rivals thanks to the addition of four four-star receivers for Arkansas. The Hogs were the only team in the nation to sign four four-star wide receivers.

During Stepp’s seven seasons as a wide receivers coach, he’s tutored three different players who have combined for four 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He coached current Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton while he was at SMU. Stepp was at SMU with Chad Morris before going to Arkansas with him.

Justin Stepp coaching bio

2007 Fort Mill (S.C.) HS (WRs/Strength and Conditioning)

2008 North Greenville (WRs/Recruiting Coordinator)

2009-10 Clemson (Graduate Assistant/Offensive Video)

2011 Clemson (Graduate Assistant/Offense)

2012-14 Appalachian State (WRs)

2015-17 Southern Methodist University (WRs)

2018-Present Arkansas (WRs)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

