ACC transfer receiver commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer have landed their first commitment from the transfer portal — former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Instagram on Thursday.

At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, the Tampa native caught 33 passes for 619 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

He was the team’s top pass catcher in 2019, averaging 18.9 yards per catch and reaching the end zone seven times to tie the program’s freshman record set by Calvin Johnson.

In eight games this past year, his yards per catch average stayed steady at 18.6, but his catches and touchdowns both declined. He did throw and run for scores as well, becoming the first GT player to throw, catch and rush for touchdowns in a single season since 2007. He entered the transfer portal Dec. 11.

Out of high school, Brown was considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, as the No. 661 recruit in the country and No. 86 wide receiver. He did not pick up a South Carolina offer at the time, but he did receive scholarship offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and Virginia Tech, among others. He was committed to Maryland at one point, before joining up with the Yellow Jackets after coach Geoff Collins was hired.

Brown’s commitment helps to shore up a wide receiver corps that is woefully short on proven playmakers. Senior Shi Smith, who is headed to the NFL, led the unit in 2020 with 57 catches, 633 yards and four touchdowns. No other Gamecock WR had more than 11 receptions, 113 yards or one touchdown.

Brown will have several other newcomers joining South Carolina alongside him — high school signees O’Mega Blake and Sam Reynolds are both three-star prospects set to come to Columbia. With that trio, USC is at 11 scholarship wide receivers, 13 if juniors Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith return after opting out of the 2020 season.

South Carolina football roster tracker 2021

NOT COMING BACK OR LIKELY NOT COMING BACK

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Transfer portal

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

COULD BE COMING BACK (12)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (8)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

SET TO COME BACK (58)

Quarterback (1)

Luke Doty, freshman

Running back (5)

Kevin Harris, sophomore

Deshaun Fenwick, redshirt sophomore

Rashad Amos, freshman

MarShawn Lloyd, freshman

ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior

Wide receiver (8)

Josh Vann, junior

Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore

Xavier Legette, sophomore

Jalen Brooks, junior

Rico Powers, freshman

Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman

Chad Terrell, redshirt junior

Mike Wyman, freshman

Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)

Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)

Tight end (5)

Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman

Jaheim Bell, freshman

Eric Shaw, freshman

Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman

KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman

Offensive line (14)

Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior

Eric Douglas, redshirt junior

Dylan Wonnum, junior

Jazston Turnetine, junior

Jaylen Nichols, sophomore

Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore

Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman

Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman

Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore

Trai Jones, freshman

Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman

Vershon Lee, freshman

Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore

Will Rogers, redshirt freshman

Defensive line (13)

Jordan Burch, freshman

Brad Johnson, redshirt junior

Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman

Gilber Edmond, freshman

Zacch Pickens, sophomore

Kingsley Enagbare, junior

Rick Sandidge, junior

Tonka Hemingway, freshman

Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore

Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman

M.J. Webb, redshirt junior

Alex Huntley, freshman

Devontae Davis, redshirt junior

Linebacker (3)

Mohamed Kaba, freshman

Jahmar Brown, sophomore

Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore

Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore

Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman

Defensive back (6)

Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior

Cam Smith, redshirt freshman

Joey Hunter, freshman

Dominick Hill, freshman

O’Donnell Fortune, freshman

Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore

Specialist (3)

Parker White — kicker

Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter

Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker

INCOMING (11)

Commitments (10)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback

Caleb McDowell — running back

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman

Marcellas Dial — defensive back

Isaiah Norris — defensive back

Transfers (1)

Ahmarean Brown — wide receiver (coming from Georgia Tech)