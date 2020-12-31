South Carolina wraps 2020 with a win as Boston shines in SEC opener

Just before South Carolina women’s basketball tipped off against Florida on Thursday afternoon, the Gamecocks watched as a banner honoring their historic 2019-20 season was unfurled.

Then, No. 5 USC took the floor and held off the Gators 75-59, led by the kind of vintage performance from sophomore Aliyah Boston that powered so much of the team’s success last year.

With a career-high 28 points and 16 rebounds, Boston passed 500 career points and 380 rebounds while recording her third double-double of the season and 16th of her career. She also tallied a season-high four blocks to go with three steals and an assist.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Through the early portion of the season, Boston had seemed just a step or two slower than her usual dominant self as opposing defenses increasingly keyed in on the All-American. But starting with a heady assist pass through a double team on the first possession of the game, Boston was locked in Thursday. In the first half alone, she set a new season high in points and recorded a double-double while outscoring Florida all by herself, 19-18.

The highlight of it all came with seven seconds left in the first half. Boston came down with a rebound, then dribbled coast-to-coast before stopping and popping a jumper at the buzzer.

2. In the very early going, the Gamecock defense was locked in and Florida’s offense was all sorts of sloppy, turning the ball over frequently and allowing USC to take a 14-6 advantage. But USC’s shooting woes kept the game from getting blown wide open. That is, until the second quarter, when a 15-0 run put the Gamecocks’ lead into double digits permanently.

Unsurprisingly, Boston was responsible for much of that burst, contributing nine points, a rebound and a steal. But sophomore guard Zia Cooke was effective as well, adding four points and an assist as part of her 26-point, five-assist effort on the evening.

And when Boston hit that final jumper to head into halftime, USC’s advantage surpassed 20 points, allowing it to weather a Florida run in the third quarter. By the fourth, the Gamecocks were back in control and cruised home for their final win of the 2020 calendar year.

3. In one of the oddest statistical quirks of the season, South Carolina went 3 of 16 from the 3-point line, with all three makes going to ... Boston. The 6-foot-5 forward had made four 3-pointers in her entire career before Thursday.

Indeed, Boston and Cooke were responsible for most of USC’s offense Thursday, combining for 72% of the team’s points. Without them, the Gamecocks shot 10 of 39 from the field.

