No bowl for Gamecocks after COVID-19 issues arise

South Carolina’s football program managed to dodge any cancellations or postponements through the regular season, a feat accomplished by only two SEC programs.

But the Gamecocks’ first game lost during the coronavirus pandemic will cost them a chance to play in a bowl.

USC will not take part in Saturday’s Gasparilla Bowl, The State confirmed. TheBigSpur and WACH Fox’s Mike Uva had the news first Tuesday afternoon.

A source told The State that every offensive coach except for Mike Bobo was in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols. USC playing in the game at all was already an oddity, as the team went 2-8 and finished with the second-worst record in the Southeastern Conference.

The cancellation likely sends the players home for holidays and ends most of the 2020 coaching staff’s responsibilities. A few coaches are expected to be retained as the Shane Beamer era fully begins.

The team opened the week with just more than 50 scholarship players practicing.

The Gamecocks were set to face UAB for the fourth time in program history.

Asked Sunday evening if the team held a vote or not about playing a bowl game, Bobo said: “There’s there’s no vote in the SEC. You come to play in the SEC, you come to play ball. I told them we’re going to play in the ballgame, and if guys didn’t want to play, we’re going to report back on this date,if you don’t want to play, you can opt out. We didn’t have a vote.”

Tennessee also had its bowl game canceled by a spate of COVID tests, including a positive for coach Jeremy Pruitt.

South Carolina 2020 football results, scores

Sept. 26: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27

Oct. 3: Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Oct. 10: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Oct. 17: South Carolina 30, Auburn 11

Oct. 24: LSU 52, South Carolina 24

Nov. 7: Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3

Nov. 14: Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42

Nov. 21: Missouri 17, South Carolina 10

Nov. 28: Georgia 45, South Carolina 16

Dec. 5: Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18

Dec. 26: vs. UAB in Gasparilla Bowl CANCELED