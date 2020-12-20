Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Gamecocks open as underdog to Conference-USA champion in bowl game

The South Carolina football program is in an unusual bowl, and it opens up as an underdog to UAB.

The opening line from Circa sports had USC as a five-point underdog at the Gasparilla Bowl. The over/under is 43 1/2.

USC has been an underdog in 10 of 11 games this season.

The Gamecocks sit at 2-8 on the season, and either 3-6-1 or 4-6 against the spread depending on which book’s final line one looks at. They’ve not covered since Oct. 17. UAB is 6-3 and 3-6 against the spread.

South Carolina boasts a prolific running back in Kevin Harris. The Blazers have a powerhouse defense.

Their coach, Bill Clark, is reportedly being considered as a candidate for the open Auburn job.

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
